Karol G dazzled everyone this weekend with her incredible figure

Karol y G and James Rodríguez stole the headlines of the main entertainment sites in Latin America after the strong rumors of a relationship between the two. Several of the alleged clues of the footballer’s romance and the Colombian singer were compiled by the Instagram profile “Más Rechismes”.

The sudden change of appearance of James, very similar to that of the interpreter of “You say you are leaving”, similar stories and a chat from an unknown source were some of the clues that were listed on the entertainment portal. “Friends, I re-confirmed that Carol G with James. My husband is a friend of a member of the Colombia team who is a close friend of James and he told him that yes, they had been together for months. When he dyed his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín and they lock themselves up for days ”, can be read in said chat quoted.

