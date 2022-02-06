Karol G dazzled everyone this weekend with her incredible figure

Karol y G and James Rodríguez stole the headlines of the main entertainment sites in Latin America after the strong rumors of a relationship between the two. Several of the alleged clues of the footballer’s romance and the Colombian singer were compiled by the Instagram profile “Más Rechismes”.

The sudden change of appearance of James, very similar to that of the interpreter of “You say you are leaving”, similar stories and a chat from an unknown source were some of the clues that were listed on the entertainment portal. “Friends, I re-confirmed that Carol G with James. My husband is a friend of a member of the Colombia team who is a close friend of James and he told him that yes, they had been together for months. When he dyed his hair blue, they were already walking. That they have traveled together, that they were in Medellín and they lock themselves up for days ”, can be read in said chat quoted.

On the last, Carol G He published four photos on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers from all over the planet. In them you can see the Latin artist displaying all her beauty before the camera leaning on a luxurious van. The “Bichota” wore pants and a jean vest and urban sneakers. In addition, the Medellin native complemented accessories, fluorescent sunglasses and a delicate make-up.

“I’m premiering Gorrito and I don’t believe in anyone” was the text he chose as the epigraph Carol G to accompany the recent snapshots in the popular camera network.

Source: Instagram Karol G

This publication, whose only protagonist is Anuel AA’s ex-partner, was quickly filled with likes, surpassing the barrier of 4.1 million hearts. Without a doubt, the native of Medellín, Colombia is one of the favorite celebrities on virtual platforms and that is demonstrated in each of her posts where she appears as they quickly go viral.