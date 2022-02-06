Kim Kardashian and Kanye West argue on their networks because their daughter has a TikTok account

Apparently the lawsuits between kim kardashian Y kanye-west they are far from over, now they both get into an argument due to the opening of a TikTok account of their eldest daughter North.

Kim decided to create a TikTok account for her eight-year-old daughter so that, just as she appears on her reality show, her little girl does the same on this platform under her supervision.

This decision did not seem at all to Kanye and he decided to express it in a publication in his account of Instagram.

Kanye West lashed out at Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post for opening a TikTok account for her daughter North without her will. ( Capture )

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what should I do about my daughter, who is on TikTok against my will?” she wrote her next to a screenshot of the last video the girl made.

North’s father’s claim was highly supported by thousands of people who consider it inappropriate for an eight-year-old girl to expose herself in such a way.

In the face of West’s attacks and several people on networks, Kim was not silent and also replied in an Instagram story, where she wrote that her only intention is to give her children freedom to express themselves.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok video North could create…I’m doing everything I can to protect our daughter while trying to protect her.” allow her to express her creativity as she wishes, under adult supervision, because that brings her happiness,” Kim wrote.

He also stressed that his divorce had a great impact on his children and has been very difficult to cope with, especially since the singer “is obsessed with negatively controlling and manipulating everything she does”, and that is causing him more pain to the family.

Kim Kardashian turned to the “stories” on Instagram to vent about how difficult her divorce process has been for both her and the eight-year-old girl. ( Capture )

“Since the beginning (of the divorce) I have wanted to have nothing more than a shared parenting relationship that is healthy and supportive, because that is what is best for our children…”, he expressed.

In turn, West responded to what Kim expressed and blamed Tracy RomulusKim’s friend, that his ex-wife thought ill of him.

“What do you mean by main supplier? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address. You put security inside the house to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after the party in Chicago because you accused me of being high. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be like this…”, she expressed.

North opened her account in November of last year and, since then, she already has more than 5.5 million followers, shares videos with her family, shows her collections, such as her bags, among other things.

While Kim says she does everything under adult supervision, a snag has already occurred when her daughter began livestreaming a tour of her entire home last December without anyone’s permission.