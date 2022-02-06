La Jornada – Mexico recovers pre-Columbian pieces from the US, reports SRE

Mexico City. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard indicated that various pre-Columbian artistic pieces were recovered from the United States, thanks to the intervention of the Mexican consulate in New York City.

“Good news, valuable pieces and historical documents are arriving from the United States, recovered by way of voluntary restitution and by action of the District Attorney at the request of the Consulate of Mexico in New York. #MiPatrimonioNoSeVende ”, wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) on his Twitter account.

In his message, Ebrard Casaubón added two photographs of the recovered pieces, including a clay urn and a mask, both shown to the camera by a man holding them with latex gloves.

Similarly, the official included an information document explaining that “this afternoon (Friday) 19 cultural assets recovered by the SRE through the Consulate in New York arrived in Mexico City from New York. , in coordination with the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Anthropology and History and the General Archive of the Nation”.

Similarly, it is reported that “it is an Olmec-style mask made in stone on the Gulf Coast of Mexico during the preclassic period, 1200BC-400BC,” in addition to “a clay urn made in the Guerrero area during the Postclassic, 1200 AD to 1521 AD”.

Likewise, the recovered collection includes the Novohispano book In the name of Goddating from the year 1715, as well as 16 court manuscripts dating from the 16th century.

“The archaeological pieces were voluntarily returned by private collectors, while the court manuscripts were intended to be auctioned and were recovered with the collaboration of the United States authorities,” the message abounded.

This announcement occurs a few days after the Ministry of Culture made a call to prevent almost 100 archaeological pieces from the original peoples of Mexico from being auctioned in Paris, France, on February 9 and 11.