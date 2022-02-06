Las Tunas deploys voracious offense as medicine to the ills of its bullpen

Las Tunas.- A Rafael Viñales in a luxurious afternoon and a voracious three-homer offense with 15 hits, led the Leñadores back to winning ways in the 61st National Baseball Series, after beating Villa Clara on Thursday with a score of 10×7.

The left fielder moved little before Viñales’ hit (4-3/2 2B/HR/3CA/2CI) in the second inning, after catching a high ball from experienced pitcher Freddy Asiel Álvarez (1v0).

In the opportunity at bat for the locals, Yoalkis Cruz received the accompaniment of the least desired guest, but recurring in all areas of the Island: lack of control. With the bases loaded, Magdiel Gómez grounded out infield for the out forced at intermediate, but led to the home the tie race (1×1).

The visiting mask again punished the starter’s shipments, this time the connection was a few meters from the fence and helped him reach second base, despite the great effort of the central patrolman (3×1).

For his part, Carlos Rodríguez, a young prospect from Las Tunas, had to wait until the fourth official time at bat to score the first hit in domestic championships of the highest category.

again through out forced, the Azucareros did the cross again at the end of the fourth episode, thanks to the speed of Christian Rodríguez who avoided the double play (3×2).

If on the previous day the inning luckily he favored those at home, today he favored the green and red dresses. The fourth “hairline” was made with a pair of biangulars; “Rafa” Viñales sent the ball to travel up to 390 feet, followed by Eduardo García with a connection to the opposite band.

With an advantage of three on the scoreboard, Pablo Civil, aware of the limitations of the bullpen, opted to move his chips, therefore, he stopped Yudier Rondón in the batting box, who responded with a home run to the left field, with two on board (8×2). “back to back”, or what is the same, two home runs in a row, after Dánel Castro hit the fence. On the other side of the coin, Pedro Manuel Castillo, an orange pitcher, finished his performance with four pitches and two home runs.

Apparently Yurien Vizcaino begins to come out of lethargy with the wood, as evidence was the full return hit, with a partner in circulation, to reduce differences.

In the eighth chapter the ghosts of the fateful second confrontation returned when, after two out, Yodiel Castañeda awarded three tickets online. To rescue him, José Adiel Moreno climbed on the boxbut the result was identical, free ticket (BB) for Vizcaino, who pushed the fifth without making swing. With a different performance, Keniel Ferraz appeared on the scene to strike out the dangerous Yeniet Pérez and calm things down.

The accuracy in the location of the “Teammate” did not last long for Ferraz when he opened the last one with a pitch and a walk, seconded by hit which ruled the closure of its work. Given the complexity of the situation, Yosbel Alarcón took charge of the mound, who finished the challenge, despite tolerating the entrance to the “rubber” of two Leopards.

The success fell to Alberto Pablo Civil (4.0 IL/ 2 CL/ 4 H/ BB), while the youngest of the Alarcón crossed out the second point per game saved to his account. On the opposite fence, the disaster was for Fredy Asiel Álvarez, according to information from the official page of the championship.