Layún explodes against the referees after being expelled against San Luis

Mexico City / 06.02.2022 00:51:02





The America finished the match against San Luis badly and badly. Those from Coapa reacted late and fell 3-2 with one man less, since Miguel Layun it was expelled to the minute 86 by the whistler Adonai Escobedo. After the decision, the side began to kick balls and microphones to finish off with a criticism on the air.

After the impotence of going down 3-0, the Mexican made a strong entrance to Facundo Waller, for which he received a direct red card from Judge Escobedo. However, even though he jumped at the chance to claim Adonai, the assistant in the band also listened to what he had to say.

The decision obviously did not change, so the side he left the field furious, hitting balls and saying things in the air until the camera caught it: “They are very bad”sentenced the element of America.

the americanist had his first start on Saturday in Clausura 2022, which was seriously tarnished by what was done at the end of the match, since it could have helped his team to achieve a draw.

Roger Martínez and Henry Martín tried to rescue the America in added time, however, time was not enough for them and they simply made up for the adverse result against Atlético San Luis.