Layún’s tantrum caused by the referee

On the way to the dressing room after being expelled, the América side kicked balls towards the stands and sent a forceful sentence to the referees.

After being expelled in the final stretch of the game that the Eagles of America lost 3-2 to the Athletic Saint Louis for the fourth day of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament at the Azteca stadium, Miguel Layun He left the field throwing a big tantrum and disapproving the performance and ability of the referees.

At minute 85 when the America already lost 3-0 against Atlético de San Luis, Miguel Layun he pushed and stepped on Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Waller in the left knee. Although the number 29 of the Eagles was already booked, the referee Adonai Escobedo expelled him showing him a direct red card.

Extremely annoyed, the American side complained to the assistant Karen Janett Diaz and then addressed the fourth official Daniel Huitron to launch another batch of claims; Finally he went and on his way to the dressing room he kicked the balls placed on the side of the field towards the stands and addressed the cameras to say that “they are very bad” in allusion to the referees.

At the post-match press conference, Santiago Solari he stood up for his player and considered that he did not deserve the expulsion: “what Miguel Layun today was not an indiscipline, I mean, the rules are like that, the referees apply it as they think they should apply it”.