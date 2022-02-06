Lexus starts the year with record sales and new models

lexus closed last month as the “best January” in the history of the Japanese luxury car brand in Puerto Rico, thus maintaining the good streak of 2021, when they sold 1,141 units, a figure never seen before since their arrival on the island in 1989, according to Executive Vice President Toyota Puerto Rico, Nancy Navales.

To maintain these numbers, Lexus has set out to reinvent every detail of the brand through new vehicles coming to market, including the Lexus NX, the Lexus IS 500 sports car and the Lexus LX.

“We are doing a ‘reframe’ of the brand, for example, in the details. There’s a lot of handcrafted detail, details that revolve through the person, whether it’s the driver or the passenger. We also bring to the market technology for the safety of people and to be comfortable and safe throughout the journey”Navales said during a meeting with the press in Dorado.

He added that the brand is focused on aggressive designs, a bet that is reflected in the attractive grills of the models. Vehicle performance is key to Lexus, so that the driver “feels the thrill” of being on board.

The new Lexus IS 500 sports car is powered by a 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine. (Jose Orlando Delgado Rivera)

During 2022, customer service will be one of the brand’s priorities, which is why Charlie Vaillant, president of the Lexus dealers in San Juan and Ponce, stated that “the only ‘reframe’ that we are going to do with the Lexus service is that we are going to improve it”.

“They tell us that our service is the best and the truth is that it is very easy to provide the service when you have a company like Toyota, which is always there to supply technology and parts”Vaillant said.

As part of the brand’s marketing strategies, Lexus recently launched a commercial calling for the reinvention of different aspects of life, including luxury. The efforts include the participation of figures such as renowned chef Mario Pagán, designer Stella Nolasco and golfer Rafa Campos, as well as bloggers Wesley Pérez and Frances Estrada, better known as “The Pecking Order”.

In addition, Lexus will soon call for those interested in participating in the “Lexus Design With Purpose” program, which seeks to solve social problems through design.

New models on the market

As recently as this week, Lexus dealers in Puerto Rico began receiving the LX600 model, which has been completely redesigned inside and out, while the NX and IS 500 models are now available to consumers.

“The exterior design of the LX seeks a combination of athletic performance, accessible functionality and striking beauty, a combination that began with the new NX. Key to the LX’s design are streamlined proportions that combine sophistication with power and presence.” Apont said.

The LX600, which starts at $138,959, boasts a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine. The new Electronically Controlled Braking (ECB) system and Electric Power Steering (EPS) allow for more refined control of the vehicle both on and off the road. Additionally, it is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety features to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Collision Avoidance System (PCS), which includes Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection and Cyclist Detection, features improved lens camera and millimeter wave radar elements to widen the response range. For example, the system helps detect the vehicle ahead, a bicyclist ahead during the day, or a pedestrian ahead during the day and in low light conditions.

The starting price of the new Lexus LX is $138,959. (Jose Orlando Delgado Rivera)

In the case of the NX 2022, Aponte stressed that the model seeks to “revolutionize” the luxury “crossover” segment. Among other things, the model, with a sale price of $47,495, has a grille that forms a three-dimensional effect to give a sense of depth, which makes it look more imposing.

The unit is equipped with a new Lexus Interface multimedia system and optional touch screen up to 14 inches. This system offers updates available over the air and smartphone connection without being tied to the user’s unique profile. In addition, it has a standard Lexus +3.0 security system and blind spot monitors.

The Safe Exit Assist and the Digital Latch system are designed to make exiting the vehicle safer. The new NX also features a driver-focused cabin layout, as meticulously focused on connecting the driver with the vehicle.

Like little, the first Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance features a 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine and a quad exhaust system. This model expands the IS family and ushers in a new era of F Sport Performance models, intended to appeal to consumers seeking a high level of performance.

The interior of the IS 500, which starts at $86,100, features a black F Sport Performance badge on the steering wheel and door sill scuff plates. It also includes the accelerator pedal, brake pedal and footrest from the IS F Sport, but the combined instrumentation gauge receives an updated startup animation that is unique to the IS 500.