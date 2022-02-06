List of most downloaded iPhone games of the week in the App Store | from February 1 to 6 | Cell phones | Smartphones | nnda nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Tired of the same apps? Today we bring you the list of games for cell phones with the most downloaded iOS operating system of the week, according to the application App Annie, both free and paid. All the video games that appear in this list can be downloaded via app store.

MORE | Is it dangerous to charge the Android cell phone battery with a different cable?

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on the App Store, while the free iPhone game with the most downloads in the last seven days is wordle!.

Some of the paid games for iOS devices that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Five Nights at Freddy’s. On the other hand, Wordus are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for iPhone

wordle.

wordle! -Steven Cravotta Wordus – Simon Reggiani Airport Security – Kwalee Ltd Coloring Match – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Roblox – Roblox Corporation Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Word Guess – Word Games – Mediaflex Games Fashion Universe – Voodoo State Connect – DEVGEIM Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc.

Top 10 paid games for iPhone

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam, LLC Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam, LLC Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja Geometry Dash – RobTop Games AB Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – Clickteam, LLC Heads Up! – Warner Bros.

Top 10 highest grossing iPhone games

Roblox.

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Candy Crush Saga – King Clash of Clans – Supercell Royal Match – Dream Games, Ltd. Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Garena Free Fire – New Age – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Genshin Impact – COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD. Clash Royale – Supercell Coin Master – Moon Active Evony – TOP GAMES INC.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS AND GAMES ON YOUR iPHONE OR iPAD

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the App Store.

Browse or search for the app you want to download. If you find a game that says Arcade, sign up for Apple Arcade to play it.

Tap or click the price or Get button. If you see the “Open” button instead of the price or the “Get” button, it means that you have already purchased or downloaded that app.

In the App Store, if an app shows a Get button instead of the price, it means that app is free. You will not be charged to download a free app. Some free apps offer subscriptions and in-app purchases, which give you access to more features, content, and more. Learn more about subscriptions and in-app purchases.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Smartphones have been complemented with all of them through social networks and the facility that it gives the user to have any type of information.