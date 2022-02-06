Luis Díaz debuted with Liverpool: he gave his first assist and Anfield filled him with applause

Luis Díaz made his debut this Sunday, February 6, with the Liverpool shirt. Photo: courtesy

The moment awaited by millions of Colombians has arrived: louis diaz officially debuted with the jersey of the Liverpool. East Sunday February 6, the peasant entered the field of play in the minute 58′during the match against Cardiff City for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It only took a few minutes for the Colombian to deliver your first assist with the ‘Reds’. Already on court, this was located as leftmost, his usual position, and took the opportunity to overwhelm the band. He stepped on the ball, made a short hitch and sent the ball to the penalty spot, where the Japanese waited Takumi Minamino. The Japanese shot with first intention and surpassed the goalkeeper Dillon Phillips to put, back then, the 2-0 (68′).

In a previous press conference, the technician, Jurgen Klopp, had left in the air the presence of ‘Lucho’ in the summons. However, and just a few days after arriving in England, this received the trust of the German coach and had his first minutes on the grass of Anfield. The thousands of attendees they stood up and applauded to number 23.

When the peasant entered the field, Liverpool was already up 1-0 thanks to the annotation of the portuguese Diogo Jota, in the 53rd minute. harvey elliot would be in charge of seal the win and subsequent classification the round of 16 of the oldest football tournament in the world. In the visitors discounted Rubin Colwill, after taking advantage of a lack of concentration in the defense of the ‘Reds’.

Do not miss: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher spoke about the club’s new signing: “I think Luis Diaz will make a big difference”

During the time he was on the court, Díaz tried to associate with his peers and show up constantly. A scare silenced Anfield in the 82nd minute, because the attacker ‘Cafetero’ jumped to look for a ball and, when he fell, the opposing defender stepped on his right knee. ‘Lucho’ lay there for a few seconds, suggesting that it could be something serious; but nevertheless, he was able to stand up and ended the engagement without major inconvenience.

Hours before Diaz’s debut, Klopp dedicated a few words to him in his opinion column, who was presented in the club’s official program: ”I know it’s a signing that has caused excitement among our fans and that’s great. It’s good to be excited and optimistic about something. I love the energy that comes with that. It’s a smart deal for the club, I must say, and it was very well managed and secured by our football operations team.”

“I do not want to go into chapters and verses about the qualities of Luis Díaz, because very soon he himself will have the opportunity to show them. What he does will be much more important than anything I say. But in terms of helping the team, the squad and the club, it’s great that we made this happen”, concluded the technician, who gave him a warm welcome on his arrival at the facility.

Let us remember that Luis Díaz became one of the most striking hires of this winter market. Liverpool paid €45 million, however, this figure could rise to 60 million taking into account the bonuses and achievement of objectives. His arrival at represented the third highest value signing in this transfer period: Dusan Vlahović tops the list, going from Fiorentina to Juventus for 81.6 million; and second place goes to Ferran Torres, who came to Barcelona, from Manchester City, in exchange of 55 million.

Liverpool’s next game will be Thursday February 10, measured before leicester city by the date 24 of the premier league.

KEEP READING:

Video: As a Chilean, Avilés Hurtado scored a great goal for the Puskás award in Liga MX

Video: the Monumental surrendered in ovations for Juanfer Quintero and his soccer touches after returning to River