Luis Díaz: dream debut with Liverpool: first words after the game – International Soccer – Sports

After his first game with Liverpool, louis diaz It is that there is no room for happiness. While the British press praises his participation, due to the ‘immediate impact’ he had with only 48 hours on English soil, the peasant feels more proud than anyone.

“dream debut It’s amazing to be at Anfield and feel the atmosphere on the pitch. Great team match. Lets go Reds,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

were necessary only 48 hours in England so that Luis Díaz debuted with the Liverpool shirt.

This Sunday, the Colombian attacker played his first minutes with the ‘red’ shirt and the balance is more than positive.

An assist, a new hug with his coach and the support of his teammates showed what Díaz can do in English football. Added to that wave of joy was the reaction of the English press, which held no praise for ‘Lucho’.

Liverpool’s victory

Liverpool did not fail against Cardiff (3-1) and reached the round of 16 of the English Cup, in a duel that Portuguese Diogo Jota put on track after the break.

Jrgen Klopp’s team, conditioned in attack by the absences of two of its three members of its starting list, the Egyptian Mohammed Salah and the Senegalese Sadio Manewas thick during the first half, but once the resistance of Steve Morison’s side was broken, the task was easy for the hosts.

Liverpool could not find a way to break the defensive barrier that protected Dillon Phillips’ goal. It was in an action by Trent Alexander Arnold that Diogo Jota culminated as the ‘reds’ put the classification on track. A quarter of an hour later, in the 68th minute, Klopp’s team found calm with the second goal, signed by the Japanese Takumi Minamino from a pass from louis diazthe brand new reinforcement.

Cardiff resigned themselves to defeat and Liverpool rounded off their victory with a goal from Harvey Elliot, who came on for Naby Keita sixteen minutes earlier. The young attacker of the ‘reds’ made a pass from Andrew Robertson profitable. With the clash sentenced and Liverpool’s classification assured, Cardiff made up their goodbye cupbearer with a goal from Robin Colwill ten minutes from time.

