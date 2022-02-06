Luis Romo showed his face after the elimination of Rayados in the Club World Cup

One of the main signings of Rayados de Monterrey spoke after the harsh elimination in the Club World Cup

February 05, 2022 8:03 p.m.

This Saturday the options of Rayados de Monterrey in the Club World Cup disappeared after the surprising fall of the Mexican cast against the Egyptian Al-Ahly. Javier Aguirre’s team played a historic role and lost 1-0 to the African champions, who will now play against Palmeiras from Brazil.

One of the new signings of the Mexican cast, Luis Romo, spoke to the media after the defeat at his new club. “We haven’t assimilated it yet, notably it is a very big failure and we will have to rebuild the path, nothing more,” said the midfielder after the surprise loss against Al-Ahly.

“There are no words, when you don’t do things on the field you can’t resolve with words, you simply deliver results, you have to improve a lot so I hope to do it,” Romo said. “There are no excuses, it’s a failure and we’re going to take it that way… it speaks for itself,” he added.

The surprising defeat of the Mexicans left Rayados waiting for a rival to define the match for fifth place in the competition, waiting for Al Hilal and Al-Jazira to define their rival, and in turn the team qualified for the semifinals against Chelsea. It is the third time that Rayados de Monterrey has been eliminated in the first round of the Club World Cup, after having suffered in 2011 and 2013.