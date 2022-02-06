Lung ultrasound to predict the evolution of covid patients

Health of the Infanta Leonor University Hospital.

The Infanta Leonor University Hospital leads a study on the utility of lung ultrasound to predict the evolution of patients hospitalized for Covid-19. The principal investigator of this study is the head of the Internal Medicine Service, John Torres. The research, in which hospitals from all over Spain and the Complutense University of Madrid have participated, has been recently published in the journal ‘Journal of Clinical Medicine’.

The study analyzes the role of lung ultrasound to predict the evolution of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 pneumonia, evaluating the intensity of pulmonary involvement using a score similar to that used in other international studies.

The research included 469 patients and concluded that the two consecutive ultrasound scans provide prognostic information that can facilitate both the early discharge of patients who will evolve favorably such as intensifying surveillance and treatment in patients with poor prognostic data.

How was the study carried out?

The study corroborates the usefulness of lung ultrasound in the management of patients with Covid-19 in its prognostic assessment, both for its simplicity when performing it, for its safety and the possibility of repeating it frequently.

For the development of the study, “pocket” ultrasound scanners have been used in many centers that can be connected to a smartphone or a tablet, being very easy to handle and disinfect after use in a Covid-19 patient area.

Five other hospitals in the Community of Madrid have participated in the study, together with Infanta Leonor: 12 de Octubre, San Carlos Clinic, Isabel Zendal, La Paz and Infanta Cristina. They have also participated Virgen del Rocío University Hospital.