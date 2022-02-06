Maluma debuts in acting with Jennifer Lopez: “it has been one of my dreams since I was very young”

Colombian singer Maluma debuts as an actor in “Marry Me”, a film that premieres on February 10 and in which he shares credits with Jennifer Lopez. Her character is Bastian, a pop star who is in a relationship with Kat (JLo), a successful singer to whom he is about to get engaged.

“We have a perfect relationship and then certain kinds of things happen that cause us to separate,” says the Colombian in an interview shared by Universal. “I am to blame for the separation, but as a character I am a pop star who loves his career, his music, he is very passionate. He is a guy with a lot of freedom, who believes that he can achieve anything, a young man who is more or less in his 30s and who believes that he has the future for him in his hands and that he is deeply in love with Kat and that unfortunately, for bad decisions, there is a break in the relationship.

His film debut

It is the first time that Maluma acts. “It has always been one of my dreams from a very young age to venture into the world of acting, I always wanted to do it”. And although he had proposals before, he had not accepted “because I was waiting for the perfect moment. I wanted to enter through the front door, so to speak, and I have a fairly important role in the film.”

In addition to working with Jennifer Lopez, he is excited to share the screen with Owen Wilson, an actor recognized for works such as “The Royal Tenenbaums” and the series “Loki.” “For me it is a very special achievement that my first role as an actor is accompanied by these two great stars of world cinema. I am very happy to be in this project.”

A scene from “Marry Me”. Photo: courtesy Universal Pictures

The music of “Marry Me”

Maluma did not limit his participation in “Marry Me” to acting, but also got involved in music. “The music in this film and what we have been creating in recent months has been magnificent, it has been very beautiful. I have had the opportunity to work on a couple of songs for the film. I was in Colombia, at my house, with my producers and an excellent songwriting team and I needed to write a bit of romanticism, a bit of these songs that are not seen much today“.

He added: “I did several of the songs that are going to be part of the movie. Jennifer worked hand in hand, we were always in contact, she was always on the lookout. Unfortunately we couldn’t get into the recording studio to work together, but it was always a remote job that went very well.“.

For Maluma, this performance is a surprise.

Here you can see a clip of “Marry Me”, where the characters of Bastian and Kat sing: