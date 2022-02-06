Man Violently Assaulted Ends Up Hit by Car in Manhattan – NBC New York

Authorities are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman, in connection to a violent attack on a person who ended up being hit by a car in Manhattan.

According to the information provided by the New York City Police, the events occurred on Wednesday, in the vicinity of 1st Avenue Y East 116th Streetat about 8:30 pm, when the two suspects, including a woman, entered into a verbal dispute that became physical with the victim, a 31-year-old man.

The two alleged attackers then chased the victim into the street and beat and kicked her until she lost consciousness. According to the report, the driver of a vehicle, who was not involved in the fight, made contact with the victim as she was lying on the pavement, causing serious head injuries.

Paramedics transported the victim to a Harlem hospital in serious but stable condition. The two suspects then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The wanted persons are described as a man and a woman, both in their 20s and 30s. Both last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have information, you can confidentially call the authorities at 1-888-57-PISTA.