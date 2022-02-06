Marco Antonio Solís pays tribute to Diego Verdaguer a week after his death

A week after the death of Diego Verdaguer, Various personalities from the show business continue to be dismayed and hurt by the departure of the Argentine singer-songwriter.

Such is the case of Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”, who through his Instagram account remembered his friend with emotional words and a photograph in which he is seen with his wife Cristy Solís, his daughter Alison and Diego Verdaguer.

“Starting the month of love and friendship, it should be highlighted how beautiful it feels to remember, yearn for and much more importantly, savor the present and precisely the memories are made up of moments and I had the happiness of living many surrounded by good and faithful friends who have been able to see the fruits in my career and in my life, sharing laughter, talks, anecdotes, like here in this magical moment embodied in an image that I will always remember!” he wrote at the bottom of the postcard.

At the moment, the publication registers more than 20 thousand reactions and dozens of comments from the singer’s followers and friends, among which the one he made stands out. amanda michaelVerdaguer’s widow.

“Diego we loved seeing you, and he was proud of the success of others, in this case yours… he had a lot of fun with you because they had many experiences from the past together that united them… I’m sure that love will last forever. Love to your beautiful family ”, wrote the also singer.

Marco Antonio Solís dedicates a live show to Diego Verdaguer

During his concert held on Thursday night at the Centro de Usos Múltiples, in Hermosillo Sonora, Marco Antonio Solís recalled his friend and colleague Diego Verdaguer with some photographs and the song “I will return”, who lost his life on January 27, after a hard battle against covid-19.

Through Instagram Stories, “El Buki” shared some photos of the emotional moment experienced by those attending this show.