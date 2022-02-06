Mario Zaragoza, the film actor dedicates an altar to his youngest son

Mario Zaragoza, the actor loses his 14-year-old son | Instagram

Mario Zaragoza, who has participated in series and soap operas, shared the devastating news of losing his 14-year-old son. With a small altar, the 62-year-old actor says goodbye to his youngest son.

The “mexican actor“, Mario Zaragoza, who has appeared in series, soap operas and various productions, shared through his social networks the sad news about his son’s departure in the middle of a snapshot from his Instagram account.

In one of the most recent photos of mario zaragozathere is a large painting accompanied by flowers, toys, candles and in the middle of everything an urn, where it is presumed, they house the ashes of the son of “Ariel award recipient“.

Mario Zaragoza, the actor loses his 14-year-old son. Photo: Capture Instagram



Also, a legend in the description of the snapshot of mario zaragoza in which the phrase is read: “Rin of the little angel”, which refers to the great sadness of losing a child.

That dear little angel is already going to heaven, to pray for his grandparents, for his father and little brothers. When the flesh dies, the soul looks for its place inside a poppy or inside a little bird, reads the description by the interpreter.

Born on February 5, 1960 under the name of Mario Zaragoza Sánchez, he has distinguished himself in the media for participating in productions from soap operas such as “Nothing personal“, “Las Juanas”, “Love in custody”, to mention some of the most famous, even in series, cinema and theater, for which he has received various awards.

So far, the causes of the unfortunate event that led to the early departure of the minor who was not even 15 years old are unknown.

Friends and colleagues of the also actor of famous series like “What we women keep silent“, “What people say”, “How the saying goes”, to mention a few, received support through various messages of condolences, one of the first was the actor Kuno Becker.

My dearest brother with all my heart, I’m sorry. With all my heart and from my soul.

Among other messages that came to the publication of Mario Zaragoza Sánchez, there was also one from the theater company “Calypso Producciones” who asked for financial support to support the actor in the midst of the complex situation that the entire guild is going through.

Likewise, another large number of messages reached the publication shared 3 days ago by the actor of tapes like “The Alley of Miracles“among others that in the end accumulated 994 likes.

I hug you very much, dear Mario, it is read in another of the messages.

My deepest condolences to the whole family I have no words other than I accompany you with prayer and I place you in God’s hands.

A lot of strength may your little angel rest in peace

I’m sorry, may God give your whole family a lot of peace, A big hug, Mario.