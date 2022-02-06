Matt Cassel offers himself to the Chiefs

Getty Matt Cassel was Brady’s teammate at one point

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers they’ve had two great years with quarterback Tom Brady. But those years officially ended on Feb. 1 when Brady announced his retirement after 22 NFL seasons.

Unless coach Bruce Arians plans to hand over the reins to quarterback Kyle Trask, who is in his second year in the league, the Buccaneers don’t have another roster option to replace Brady. That’s why a former Los Angeles quarterback Kansas City Chiefs with experience replacing Brady offered his services to Tampa Bay.

“Just so you know. @Buccaneers I never officially retired and I did well the last time I replaced @TomBrady.” tweeted Matt Cassel on February 3.

Just putting this out there. @BuccaneersI’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady. 🤷‍♂️ — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) February 3, 2022

Cassel played well when he replaced Brady in 2008.

The last time he replaced Brady in a formation was in 2008 after Brady tore ACLs in Week 1 against the Chiefs. During that season, Cassel helped the New England Patriots to achieve a record of 10-5.

The Patriots missed the playoffs that season, but Cassel helped them through a season few would have imagined with Tom Brady absent. Cassel completed 63% of his passes and threw for 21 touchdowns, according to Pro Sports Reference.

But that was so much time ago. Cassel, now 39, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018. During that season, he played two games for the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs lose their quarterback coach to the Giants

Speaking of quarterbacks, Kansas City lost its quarterbacks coach to the New York Giants.

The Giants are expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka to be their defensive coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media tweeted on February 3. The deal between Kafka and the Giants is not yet closed, but “everything seems to indicate that it will be so”, continues Garafolo.

the #giants are expected to hire #chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done yet but that’s the way it’s headed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2022

Kafka is a former quarterback and was selected in the draft of the philadelphia eagles from Andy Reid in 2010. He played ten games as a rookie, completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 107 yards and throwing two interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. Before trading his cleats for a clipboard, Kafka spent time with the Patriots, the Buccaneers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the minnesota vikingsthe Tennessee Titans, and the Cincinnati Bengals from 2013-15 following his three-year stint with Reid in Philadelphia.

He started as a quality control coach in 2017 when he joined the Kansas City coaching staff and worked his way up to passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020, witnessing the transformation of Patrick Mahomes from the Chiefs to quarterback. Super Bowl winning field.

Kafka was thought to be the candidate to become Kansas City’s coordinator if Eric Bienemy took a coaching job on any other team, according to reports. Tom Pelissero by NFLMedia last November. However, Bieniemy has had plenty of interviews during the 2022 NFL coaching cycle and has yet to be hired. scheduled interview with the New Orleans Saintshe said ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

So Kafka’s next chance for promotion is in New York, where the former offensive coordinator for the buffalo bills Brian Daboll has become the new head coach.

