Mexican actor Mario Zaragoza mourns the death of his 14-year-old son

the mexican actor mario zaragoza is in mourning for the death of his 14-year-old son Ángel Fernandofrom whom he said goodbye through a moving message published through his social networks.

With an image of the altar that he placed in his house in memory of his little son, where an urn with his ashes, flowers and some toys appears, he wrote a text that reflects the painful moments he is going through.

“That dear little angel is already going to heaven, to pray for their grandparents, for their parents and little brothers. When the flesh dies, the soul looks for its place. The earth is waiting for him with its open heart, that’s why the little angel seems to be awake,” reads a fragment that belongs to the lyrics of the song “Rin del Angelito.”

Although until now the causes of death of the minor are unknown, the actor expressed his regret with a second text: “I apologize for all my mistakes. I need to forgive me. I need to forgive me. Today death surrounds me, disease surrounds me. Guilt must stop attacking our soul. Sorry and thank you for that forgiveness. Thanks“.

After the publication of their devastating messages through Instagram, some celebrities such as Liz Gallardo, Omar Chaparro and Kuno Becker joined the condolences for the sensitive loss.

The interpreter who has won public recognition for his participation in ‘Luis Miguel: La serie’; telenovelas such as ‘La Jefa del Campeón’ and ‘Las Juanas’, in addition to unit programs such as ‘Lo que Callamos las Mujeres’ and ‘Como Dice el Dicho’; films like ‘La Negociadora’ and ‘Man on Fire’ alongside Denzel Washington, to mention just a few of his projects, also received the support of the theater company Calypso Producciones, who requested financial support through their Facebook page. actor’s name

“Yesterday Ángel Fernando Zaragoza Blanco passed away at the age of 14, son of our dear friends and actors Mario Zaragoza and Paty Blanco. We join in the great sorrow of our dear friend Mario Zaragoza and his entire family. Fer, his little son, rest in peace. If it’s in your power to help, it will always be appreciated, reads a Facebook post.

