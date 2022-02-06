Miguel Herrera paralyzed all of Mexico about the possibility of returning to El Tri

The Mexican coach responded to the rumors about his return to the ‘Tri’

February 05, 2022 9:30 p.m.

Despite the fact that coach Gerardo Martino keeps the Mexican National Team in direct qualifying positions for the Qatar World Cup, criticism of the team and the Argentine coach has not stopped. One of the “candidates” to replace him, Miguel Herrera, threw balls out before the possibility of taking the ‘Tri’ bench again.

“It doesn’t bother me, nor does it displease me, or anything. I’m very happy at Tigres, it’s been a rumor that it’s outside of what the institution is. I’m very happy at Tigres, I’m doing my best to do as well as I can.” The previous coach did and I stayed a long time”, highlighted this Saturday the ‘Piojo’.

“There is a great squad, there are good players, there is a good coach who unfortunately has not found the square in recent games, but there is a good coach and a good squad,” assured the Mexican for his country’s team and the current moment that they live in the octagonal of Concacaf.

“I’m Mexican, I’m going to Mexico, I want Mexico to come out as well as possible and hopefully it picks up. It’s fighting for direct classification, there’s not so much anger, it’s not that we’re suffering. There are three remaining games, of which 2 are local” added the technician.