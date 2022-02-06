Milestone of Cuban medicine: The second life of Annaliet

In the corridors of the José Luis Miranda Children’s Hospital in Santa Clara, the crying of a girl is often heard. On other occasions each of those sobs mean a warning signal for those who have dozens of lives in her care, but today it means a reason for joy.

The crying comes from the cubicle of Annaliet, a baby barely 49 days old who defeated death, even when it seemed impossible. Her story is a milestone in Cuban medicine.

Liz Yanet Marrero Pérez has lived the last weeks between fears and joys. In mid-January she arrived at the Villa Clara children’s hospital with her little girl in her arms. The grandfather had tested positive for a rapid test to detect COVID-19 and the little girl had a slight cold. Right there the battle began.

Dr. Jesús Sánchez Pérez, director of the health institution located in Santa Clara, remembers those days very well. “One of our doctors discovered that the girl was not breathing normally, so we proceeded to perform a chest X-ray. There we discovered a significant mediastinal widening that had nothing to do with COVID-19 ”, he points out.

A few hours later, the result of the PCR confirmed those suspicions. Annaliet was not infected by the new coronavirus, but something was not right. Accustomed to saving lives, the doctors at the hospital wasted no time and performed an echocardiogram and an ultrasound to delve into that strange image right in the middle of her chest.

They were stumped by what they found: a teratoma compressing vital structures such as the heart, airways, and large blood vessels in the center of the chest. Dr. Abel Armenteros, chief neonatal surgeon of that service in the central region of Cuba, sums it up in a simple way: “a benign tumor that, due to the compression it performed on vital organs, behaved as malignant.”

The doctors immediately understood that Annaliet could not live with that condition, but they discovered the magnitude of the problem when right there, while other tests were being carried out, she suffered a cardiac arrest. So he messed up time for everyone. Intubate her, attach that little body to an artificial respirator, sedate her, and in the midst of all that, deal with the uncertainty of what to do.

“We are faced with a great dilemma. We had no experience in this type of operation, because it is an infrequent phenomenon in neonatal patients. We immediately consulted with the National Pediatric Intensive Care Group, as well as with the coordination of the Maternal-Child Program. It was very risky to move a baby in her condition to Havana, so the final decision was to reinforce our surgical team and perform the operation here, ”explains the director of the Villa Clara children’s hospital.

Easy to say, but in just hours the team had to adjust every detail. For nurses, anesthesiologists, technicians, surgeons, and the rest of the support staff, it would be the first time. A debut that did not admit mistakes. It was success or death.

Two specialists from the William Soler National Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiosurgery Center, led by its director, Dr. Eugenio Selman-Housein, arrived in Santa Clara to support the procedure. In the operation it was necessary to open the sternum, which could compromise blood vessels and heart structures in that area, and any support was essential.

For the mother, Liz Yanet Marrero, these were not easy hours. “The doctors spoke very clearly to me. My girl could even die on the way between the living room and the living room, but they always encouraged me. They told me that as soon as the specialists from Havana arrived, we would do the operation. That didn’t even take a day.”

For Dr. Abel Armenteros, head of the large team that took on the complex surgery, the hour and a half in the room meant an immense challenge. According to him, when they arrived at the tumor they verified with their own eyes all the danger that they had already warned about from the previous tests: the mass was already displacing the heart and compressing other vital structures.

“We removed the entire tumor and found that there were no other lesions in the chest cavity. Then everything was to avoid complications in the immediate and late postoperative period. If we hadn’t found this tumor, it would have been a cause of sudden death in a very short time,” he adds.

After that unforgettable Saturday for everyone, days of antibiotics and extreme care continued in the intensive care unit. Behind the glass, the large team that saved his life followed his evolution hour by hour. Once again Annaliet cried for her, and her mother did with her.

“I never lost faith that these doctors saved my little girl. Whether it was a nurse, an auxiliary, whoever it was, I always asked God to give them strength so that my baby would not leave this world. There are no words to express what it feels like to see my girl healthy here with me, wanting to live and fighting, ”she assures.

Several days have passed and Annaliet no longer needs antibiotics. The wound, almost as long as half her body, heals more and more. The mother smiles again. The medical team breathes calmly. “We have already adopted this girl,” she says. At any moment both will return home. Although Liz Yanet assures that her girl has an important visit left.

“When she grows up, she will have to come to this hospital to meet everyone,” she confesses. Sit down with each of the people who have cared for her and thank them for the great things they did for her.”

And while Annaliet grows up, she plays, goes to school, sings, runs, she will touch her chest and feel under that distant wound the beating of a heart as big as that of the men and women who gave her, by dint of intelligence and humanism , a future of happiness.