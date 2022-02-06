MIR 2022 exam questions that could be challenged

The research staff welcomes the long-awaited draft reform of the Science Law with a mixture of satisfaction and disappointment. The reform proposal of the Government of Pedro Sanchezthe researchers allege, improves the current conditions of the group, but still does not include some of its demands, such as detailing the conditions of the statutory incorporation of hospital research staff, with and without assistance, and the definition of “a predictable professional career ” in the centers of the National Health System (SNS).

One of the demands with respect to which some organizations have struggled the most seems to have prospered, after being admitted this Thursday in the framework of the General Negotiation Table of Public Administrations, in which the five main trade union organizations of the sector are present. That claim consists of the express recognition of the right to compensation for termination of contract for predoctoral and postdoctoral contracts, including those currently in force.

More than twenty organizations that represent research personnel have organized rallies for Monday the 7th in different Spanish cities, initially coinciding with the appearance of one of them, specifically FPU Investiga, in the Congress of Deputies, an intervention that finally It has been postponed, although the protests continue for that day.

The Government finally admits the compensation for the end of the contract with retroactive effect

The right to compensation for the end of the contract for the pre and postdoctoral research group was one of the demands of these groups and the draft Law, in effect, includes it. The point is that initially it only did so for contracts signed after the entry into force of the rule, “with which the Government once again denied a meager compensation that, with great difficulty, would allow it to survive until a new contract was found”, point out from FPU Investiga. Karen Fortunayrepresentative of this association, describes as “shameful and very difficult to justify” that there has been an attempt to deprive this compensation “to the generation that has been working in these difficult years of health emergency.”

However, at the fourth meeting of the working group of the General Negotiating Table of Public Administrations, the Government has admitted recognizing the right to compensation for all pre- and post-doctoral contracts. From FPU Investiga they welcome the rectification, although they are cautious and want to wait to know the small print of the proposal to see how that right will be developed. In addition, they say that the rest of the claims are pending.

This association, like the rest of those that support the demonstrations on the 7th, they reject “the lack of ambition” of the draft of modification of Law 14/2011 or Law of Science.

They consider that the preliminary draft presents important advances with respect to previous drafts, but that it leaves other urgent issues unaddressed, including the elaboration of a statute for research staffthe modification of the minimum remuneration in said statute, the development of the professional career of the technical and management personnel, the integration of all the research personnel within the collective agreements of reference and the reversal of the outsourcing of the basic services of universities and research centers, adopting a direct contracting model.

They require, among other things, their own status and the development of a professional career

They also claim removal of restocking feeso that “the entire sector can grow and develop”, and the development of a clear framework for the incorporation and professional career of research personnel in the SNS staff, both for researchers and for technical and management personnel.

The National Association of Hospital Researchers (ANIH) has not joined the organization of the concentrations on the 7th, but shares the demands and has been mobilizing for some time to try to get the Science Law to introduce substantial improvements for research personnel, mainly for those who work in hospitals and SNS centers.

New missed opportunity

Despite very positively assessing the improvements proposed in the draft, ANIH are categorical in pointing out that the opportunity to develop the legal framework that hospital research needs. “The recognition of the right to compensation for all pre and postdoctoral contracts is good news, but it has hit us like a jug of cold water that they refuse to negotiate the rest of the issues, which are very important. The research career is not the same in scientific research organizations and in universities than in hospitals, where we are much further behind,” says Antonio Martinez RuizANIH spokesperson and researcher at the Hospital La Princesa Health Research Institute (IIS-Princesa).

Antonio Martínez Ruiz, spokesman for the ANIH, during an appearance at the Congressional Science Committee to give hospital researchers a voice (Photo: Congress of Deputies).

The main shortcomings reported by ANIH are the lack of clarification of what the specific statutory categories have to be like for research staff and the lack of a framework that facilitates the development of a research career in the SNS. Martínez considers it difficult to understand that public health centers have statutory positions for engineers or hairdressers -to cite just two examples-, but do not do so for researchers.

To begin with, the bill only speaks of research personnel, “but there are also support, technical and management personnel, which is fundamental, and we must create and develop statutory categories for allin which the research tasks are recognized, and that these tasks can be combined with care work or even teaching”, explains Martínez.

The proposed text is “basically continuous” with regard to the reform of article 85 of Law 14/2007, on Biomedical Research, “without hardly altering or developing a text that has been in force for the last 15 years, and which is the one that regulates the investigative activities in the SNS”, they denounce from the ANIH.

Career “predictable, stable and attractive”

The development of this article is key to the success of the reform, they explain from this association. “If this is not done, the failure to create a predictable, stable and attractive research career in the SNS is highly foreseeable,” say sources from the association of hospital researchers.

And it is that the research that is carried out in Spanish hospitals is not associated with a research career, they denounce from ANIH, to the point that there is no researcher position in the SNS, so that this staff is hired through different formulas: some, through hospital staff and others, through foundations that manage the funds of research institutes. “This has generated enormous precariousness, arbitrary salary differences and appalling working conditions“, says the spokesman of the ANIH.

“Hospital research is not associated with the development of a career”

All this translates into the lack of an established professional career and “lack of motivation on the part of young people to pursue a research career. Thus, talent cannot be attracted or retained in the SNS,” according to Martínez.

To correct the current situation, it is necessary “a profound revision” of that article 85 of the Biomedical Research Lawwhich includes the development of specific statutory categories for the hiring of research staff and that statutory categories be made explicit for all research staff, “since technical, management, administration and services staff are now left out”.