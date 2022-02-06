Mom kills her daughter and says SpongeBob ordered her to

Getty Images Mom stabs her daughter to death and says SpongeBob ordered it

In a new outrageous fact that has caused an impression in the United States, a mother from the state of Michigan who ended the life of her own little daughter, only 3 years old, after stabbing her repeatedly, assured that she did so at the order of a comic strip.

This was reported by the ABC12 television newscast, where it was reported that the mother, identified as Justine Johnson, who had her hearing this Friday, revealed on the day of the arrest details of the crime she committed against her own baby, among them, she said that SpongeBob asked him to kill his daughter.

The 22-year-old Iosco County resident told authorities that she was watching the SpongeBob television show when the cartoon character allegedly gave her the order to attack the girl.





The events occurred last September, when the defendant’s brother discovered that one of the girl’s feet was sticking out of a garbage bag.

The woman was arrested and after being declared competent to stand trial, this Friday she heard the narration of her past statements where she mentioned that it was Bob Spenja who pushed her to kill her girl, or else she would pay the consequences of disobeying him, with his own life.

The mother’s first statements about the crime were heard in September by a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigator, to whom she gave the first version of the motive for the crime.

The woman, who is deprived of liberty, is being prosecuted for the crimes of murder and child abuse in the first degree.

The girl, identified as Sutton Mosser, was killed on September 16, two days after her 3rd birthday.

The woman put the body of the little girl in a garbage bag that she located in the patio of her house, and it was there that her teenage brother discovered the macabre discovery.

According to the newspaper El Diario NY, during the hearing on Friday, CPS investigator Ryan Eberline, who managed to speak with the woman, assured that the drugs triggered a psychotic episode in Johnson.

The official also mentioned that at the hearing the mother now said she does not remember anything that happened the day she killed her baby.

“He told me that he did not remember the details of what happened at the time of what happened to Sutton, that he was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal, and that he had not slept for approximately two weeks,” the official said.

“She was having hallucinations of television that she had been instructed to take her daughter’s life or she would be killed. It was SpongeBob who said these things on television. If he didn’t do what he did to her daughter, they would kill her. He said that she feared for her life and that she had lost her mind,” investigator Eberline added.

A new hearing will be held on February 28 and if found guilty, the woman would face life imprisonment.