More than 300 migrants are found crammed into a trailer in southern Mexico

A total of 374 migrants were found this Friday in different operations in the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz, including 312 who were crammed into the box of a trailer, reported the National Migration Institute (INM).

In a statement, the INM, dependent on the Secretariat (ministry) of the Interior, reported that 312 migrants from Central and South America “were transferred in overcrowded conditions, without ventilation, water and food, in the box of a trailer” and They were found in the municipality of Córdoba, although nationalities were not specified.

Traveling crammed into trucks is one of the most dangerous ways migrants use to clandestinely cross Mexico on their way to the US, something for which they pay traffickers thousands of dollars.

Under this modality, a tragic accident was recorded on December 9, when a trailer overturned on the highway from Tuxtla Gutiérrez to Chiapa de Corzo, in the southern state of Chiapas, in which 56 migrants died.

More than 160 foreigners were traveling hidden in the vehicle, most of them from Guatemala, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador.

MIGRANTS IN TOURIST BUS

In another operation this Friday, in the municipality of San Andrés Tuxtla, also in Veracruz, a tourist bus was located with 47 foreigners, most of them from Asian countries: 23 from Bangladesh, 10 from Uzbekistan and seven from Nepal, in addition to six from Honduras and one from Nicaragua.

While in other regions of the state, the INM found 15 people, without specifying their nationality, who, like those found in other operations, were transferred to immigration offices.

The institute pointed out that agents from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) and the National Guard (GN) participated in the operations.

Meanwhile, the drivers, their companions, and the transport units related to these events were made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Since October 2018, and despite the tightening of surveillance on the southern border of Mexico, thousands of migrants from Central America, but also from Cuba, Haiti and various African and Asian countries have entered Mexican territory with the aim of reaching the United States. .

Human traffickers look for routes for foreigners and sometimes station themselves in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Puebla as an intermediate stop on their journey to the US.

Currently, the region is experiencing a record flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office detected more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on September 30.

Mexico intercepted more than 252,000 undocumented migrants from January to November and deported more than 100,000 in the same period, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) received a record 131,448 refugee applications in 2021. Of these, more than 51,000 are Haitians.