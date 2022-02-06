Motagua ends its bad streak and aggravates the crisis of Real Spain

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
Motagua finally remembered to win. Diego Vázquez’s team defeated Real España 1-2 in the duel at the Morazán stadium corresponding to the third day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.
The Blue Cyclone ended its losing streak of eight games without winning in the National League and conceded the third consecutive loss to the Machine in this championship. The aurinegros fell against Victoria (4-1) and Platense (2-1).
The Motagüenses met a sad Real Spain, the team led by Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is not having a good time. As soon as the match began, Motagua entered the rival’s patio to let him know what his intention was.
In the fifth minute, Argentine midfielder Lucas Baldunciel returned a ball to the area, Ángel Tejeda connected it from the right, the ball crashed on the horizontal and defender Carlos Meléndez appeared under the goal only to push it to the bottom of the Sampedrano frame.
Real España improved after that, they took control of the ball and put together a good move to level the cards. Kevin Álvarez enabled Daniel Meléndez from the right side, who without thinking sent the ball into the area and the Argentine Ezequiel Denis hit him hard to beat Jonathan Rougier in the 16th minute.
Little did the joy of the tie last for the professor. The Motagua was not going to forgive him. Diego Auzqui came alive, placed the ball outside the semicircle of the corner kick, raised the cross and with a tremendous header, Ángel Tejeda shot ‘Buba’ López in the 20th minute.
Kevin Álvarez left Real España due to injury in the 39th minute and Carlos Mejía came on in his place. ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez made other changes at the start of the second half.
Real España had a goal disallowed in the 59th minute. Ramiro Rocca scored, but referee Óscar Moncada invalidated the goal at the hand of the Argentine striker.
Things didn’t work out for the Machine. Gerson Chávez had the only one in the complementary part with a header after a free kick and that Rougier covered in a big way to avoid the aurinegro tie, in the 79th minute.
-DATA SHEET:
ROYAL SPAIN: 22 Luis López, 21 Kevin Álvarez (24 Carlos Mejía, min. 39), 2 Getsel Montes (42 Heyreel Saravia, min. 46), 5 Franklin Flores, 6 Devron García, 10 Jhow Benavídez, 27 Gerson Chávez, 31 Daniel Meléndez ( 11 Omar Rosas, min. 46), 23 Ezequiel Denis (12 Yeison Mejía, min. 70), 15 Júnior Lacayo (8 Alejandro Reyes, min. 60) and 19 Ramiro Rocca.
Trainer: Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez (MEX).
MOTAGUA: 19Jonathan Rougier; 17 Wesly Decas, 3 Carlos Meléndez (18 Diego Rodríguez, min. 46), 5 Marcelo Pereira, 12 Marcelo Santos; 32 Jonathan Núñez, 21 Diego Auzqui (24 Omar Elvir, min. 66), 22 Jessé Moncada (23 Juan Ángel Delgado, min. 90+2), 34 Lucas Baldunciel; 11 Angel Tejeda and 21 Roberto Moreira.
Trainer: Diego Vazquez (ARG).
REFEREES: Óscar Moncada, Roney Salinas, Gerson Orellana and Armando Castro.