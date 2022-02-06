Motagua ends its bad streak and aggravates the crisis of Real Spain

Motagua finally remembered to win. Diego Vázquez’s team defeated Real España 1-2 in the duel at the Morazán stadium corresponding to the third day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

The Blue Cyclone ended its losing streak of eight games without winning in the National League and conceded the third consecutive loss to the Machine in this championship. The aurinegros fell against Victoria (4-1) and Platense (2-1).

The Motagüenses met a sad Real Spain, the team led by Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is not having a good time. As soon as the match began, Motagua entered the rival’s patio to let him know what his intention was.

In the fifth minute, Argentine midfielder Lucas Baldunciel returned a ball to the area, Ángel Tejeda connected it from the right, the ball crashed on the horizontal and defender Carlos Meléndez appeared under the goal only to push it to the bottom of the Sampedrano frame.