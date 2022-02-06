Mother of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst talks about mental health

Getty Images Miss USA Cheslie Kryst had mental health problems?

It has been less than a week since Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, committed suicide, throwing herself into the void from the building where she lived in New York City, and although people close to the former queen had not noticed that the model suffered some kind of mental or emotional illness that had led her to make an attempt on her life, her mother broached the subject.

April Simpkins, mother of the former queen, shared a press release with the television program “Extra”, where she said that her daughter was going through mental health problems that she hid for a long time, to the point that her loved ones and friends did not notice.

Cheslie’s mother, who was also a beauty queen, assured, as revealed by CNN, that the communicator hid a “high-functioning depression.”

“Cheslie led both a public and private life. In her private life, she was dealing with a high-functioning depression that she hid from everyone, including me, her closest confidant, until very shortly before her death,” said the former queen’s mother, adding that she is mired in grief. grief over her daughter’s suicide.

“What our family and friends knew privately was the cause of death for my sweet baby girl, Cheslie, has been officially confirmed. While it may be hard to believe, it is true. Cheslie led both a public and private life. In her private life, she was dealing with depression,” she added in her letter.

“While her life on this earth was short, it was filled with many beautiful memories. We miss her laughter, her wise words, her sense of humor and most of all her hugs. We miss all of that, we miss all of her. She was a vital part of our family, which makes this loss even more devastating,” added April Simpkins.

Cheslie: To the world, you were sunshine wrapped in smiles. We talked, FaceTimed, or texted all day, every day. You were more than a daughter, you were my best friend. Talking to you was one of the best parts of my day. Your smile and laughter were contagious,” she added.

“I love you girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know that one day we will be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace”, warned April Simpkins, who asked that those who are going through difficult times call the support line. “In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Dress for Success, an organization dear to your heart. If you or someone else is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255.”

In her letter, the mother of Miss USA added: “Thank you all for continuing to respect the privacy of our family while we cry (…) I have never known pain as deep as this. I changed forever.”