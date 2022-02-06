Mourning in Nuestra Belleza Latina for the death of Miss USA

Univision Season 12 of Nuestra Belleza Latina was a success for Univisión

Only a few days have passed since Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst ended her life, after throwing herself from the building where she lived in New York City, and although the news has shocked locals and strangers, a queen of Our Beauty Latina felt the news personally, and she is very affected, because the model was one of her great friends.

This is Genesis Suero, the Dominican queen who reached the final of the Univision reality show, who still does not give credit to the death of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst, who took her own life last Sunday, after launching from the building in which he lived in New York.

The young woman was very close to Miss USA, whom she met when Genesis competed in that pageant as Miss New York.

Genesis shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen sharing a moment with Cheslie, who in the clip looks smiling, as she always wants to remember her.

“As I write this, I am numb and in disbelief. Today we have lost a sister to Miss USA in a very tragic way. 😔 I never would have imagined this, ”was the comment with which the former Nuestra Belleza Latina contestant shared her pain on her Instagram.

Genesis highlighted the benefits of her friend and mentioned that she was a very complete woman.

“A woman who at 30 years old was everything a girl dreamed of, a great daughter, mentor, correspondent and lawyer,” added the Dominican queen, who assured that just at the end of last December she spoke for the last time with Miss USA, who was always ready to help.

“Cheslie, the last time we spoke was on December 29 about a very important document that you were going to read to me and help me do the right thing,” added Genesis, while thanking how special the late queen was to her. “Thank you for cheering me on, thank you for not hesitating to help me! I love you girl ❤️🕊 May your loved ones find comfort in this difficult time.

The former participant of the Univisión reality show added: “Your radiant light will continue to shine 🕊 #missusasisters #chesliekryst ❤️”.

The family of Miss USA revealed the news of her suicide last Sunday, with a message in which they claimed to be devastated.

“Devastated and with great sadness, we inform you of the death of our beloved Cheslie. Her light illuminated many with her strength and her beauty. She cared for others, loved, laughed, and shone through her work as a lawyer, fighting social injustice, as Miss USA, and as a host on EXTRA,” they commented in the letter.