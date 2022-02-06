MP will impute false veterinary doctor for usurpation of functions and animal abuse

Caracas.- The Venezuelan authorities arrested a false veterinary doctor identified as Henry Suárez, the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, reported this Sunday.

Although he did not specify where the detainee was illegally exercising, he indicated through Twitter that the Public Ministry (MP) will charge him with several charges. In relation to this, he explained that in addition to the illegal exercise of veterinary medicine and usurpation of functions, they will impute third party damages.

Likewise, animal abuse because “he performed surgical interventions, causing irreversible physical damage to pets.” In this regard, he pointed out that he “even caused death” to the animals.

There have been several cases attended by the MP for illegal exercise of functions and deceptive offer such as that of Elvis Ricardo Blanco Laverde. In December 2021, Saab revealed that Blanco Laverde illegally practiced the professions of clinical psychologist and neurologist in the state of Lara.

