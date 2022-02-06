Muna Pauls recounted her experience in New York and this is the song with which she surprised everyone – Revista Para Ti

The daughter of Agustina Cherri and Gastón Pauls continues to shine in the northern country. For You, she accessed exclusive material from the teenager who is forming on Go Broadway.

the step of Muna Pauls Cherri by Go Broadway in New York became a true sensation that is followed minute by minute through social networks. The daughter of agustina cherri Y Gaston Pauls He arrived in that city a little over a week ago with the aim of perfecting himself artistically with a study plan that covers different aspects.

According to the material you accessed For you exclusively, you can see the teenager shine in a singing class with Todd Alsup in the class of pop rock syles. “Incredible experiences”, he wrote this Saturday on his Instagram account while advancing with the schedule.

Muna with Todd Alsup in Go Broadway.

The details of the agenda of Muna Pauls Cherri

Together with colleagues from Venezuela, Peru, Spain, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, Muna She is training in dance, singing and acting. In addition to exclusive access in the Big Apple, they will go to see plays such as: Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Hamilton, Phantom Of the Opera, Wicked, among other.

It should be noted that this academy commanded by Valentina Berger has hosted figures such as Franco Masini, Florencia Otero, Ángela Torres, Vida Spinetta, Karina the little princess, Facu Mazzei, Germán Tripel, Candela Vetrano and Emilia Attías.