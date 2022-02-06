New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

This Saturday the Los Angeles Lakers will seek to add a new victory at home, this time facing the New York Knicks, another team that is struggling to find regularity during the 2021-22 NBA season.
This game will be played at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It can be seen via streaming through the NBA League Pass.
Day: Saturday, February 5.
Hour: 8:30 pm (US Eastern Time).
Place: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.
TV/Live Stream: ABC and NBA League Pass.
team record: Knicks 24-28 / Lakers 25-28.
The Knicks arrive after only one victory in their last five starts, showing enough irregularity in offensive terms. Frenchman Evan Fournier was the highlight of the last game, scoring 30 points against the Grizzlies.
After a painful loss to the Clippers, a report confirmed that the Lakers continue to look for options in the market to trade veteran players like Dwight Howard and Deandre Jordan, who have not been able to perform as expected of them.
New York Knicks: Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.
Los Angeles Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, and Anthony Davis.