New York University launches course on Taylor Swift

The classes will be given by Brittany Spanos, from the music magazine Rolling Stone, and will cover various facets of the American singer’s musical career.

The Clive Davis Institute of New York University (USA) has been teaching a course on singer Taylor Swift since January 26, reports Variety.

The course, taught by Brittany Spanos, from the music magazine Rolling Stone, will last until March 9. The study program covers Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses on youth and childhood that influenced the singer, as well as the politics of race in contemporary popular music.

Likewise, Swift was invited to speak within the framework of the course, although her presence has not yet been confirmed.

Jason King, president of the Clive Davis Institute, told Variety that Spannos knows “how to contextualize [a Swift] culturally and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through a lens of gender, feminism, and race.” “This deeper thinking is what this show is about,” she summarized.