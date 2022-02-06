Newly Listed Token On Coinbase Is Fifth Most Wanted By Ethereum (ETH) Whales

Listed on Coinbase on Feb 2, Render Token (RNDR) has been one of the top assets sought after by the biggest investors in the Ethereum (ETH) network.

The WhaleStats monitoring website is known for tracking the operations of the 1,000 largest whales on the Ethereum network.. Through your analysis, you can provide other market users with insight into which cryptocurrencies have potential for appreciation in the eyes of these investors, who, having the most capital, can influence the price of these assets.

In a post made on his Twitter profile on February 3, it was observed that the RNDR was the fifth most acquired token by the whales ETH in the last 24 hours.

In addition to being little known in the market, the feat drew attention because the asset became more sought after than projects seen as solid and with good long-term prospects, as Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC) and Axie Infinity (AXS). What may explain this strong demand for the RNDR is its recent listing on Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States.

RNDR is listed on Coinbase and the price skyrockets

coinbase advertisement earlier this week the price of the RNDR and, not coincidentally, its price soon began to rise. According to data from CoinGecko, the token has soared more than 40% in the last seven days.

Such a strong price movement is not uncommon for smaller assets when they launch on the majors. exchangeswhich helps understand why the RNDR has suddenly become so coveted for the whales.

Transfers for Aventus (AVT), Render Token (RNDR) & Quantstamp (QSP) are now available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. Trading is not enabled at this time. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thurs 2/3, if liquidity conditions are met pic.twitter.com/a1fEodZVG7 — Coinbase Assets (@CoinbaseAssets) February 2, 2022

With a market capitalization of more than $500 million, Render Token is the native token of the Render Networka project that has been increasingly prominent in offering GPU-based processing blockchain. As Coinbase highlights:

“Using the Render Network, node operators can choose to monetize their idle GPUs by processing renders in exchange for a Render Token (RNDR). The RNDR can then be used within the network to generate 3D content or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies to pay for operating costs.”

With the increasing adoption by the metaverse, it is possible that the project gains more value by offering a good way to render digital content.

Are Ethereum Whales Bearish With The Market?

The current data from WhaleStats show that major investors in the Ethereum network are buying more and more stablecoins. Of the top five cryptocurrencies bought in the last 24 hours, four are dollar-linked assets.

This can be seen as a sign of pessimism on the part of the whales. By increasing their positions in stablecoins, they would be more protected in any other market downturn, being able to buy other cryptocurrencies at lower prices.

However, the main cryptocurrencies are trading higher on February 4. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 10% in the last 24 hours, while ETH is up 12%, according to CoinGecko. However, both currencies are still well below their all-time highs.

In addition, the RNDR accumulates an increase of 8.8% in this period, trading at $3.53 dollars. Despite the optimism of the whales, the token is down 60% from its all-time high of $8.78.

