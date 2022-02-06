News USA Today: Student Loan Forgiveness for Frontline Health Workers: Who Can Apply?

ANDhe U.S. government is aware of the importance that the workers of the health sector during the pandemic and as the country tries to overcome the crisis, it is also seeking to recognize their work.

One of the measures they have taken momentum in the first weeks of 2022, it is an aid for workers to receive forgiveness of their student loans.

The bill was sponsored by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney where I filed a forgiveness frontline health care workers act of student loans, this so that workers who have been on the front line since the pandemic began can be helped.

This proposal includes the fees for the medical school, nursing school and other programs to recognize valuable contributions during the crisis.

People who can access help swith nurses, doctors, medical researchers, laboratory workers and other professional health professionals who have moved their usual knowledge to support the needs required by the pandemic

The project is in the stage of presentation in the Senate and has to go through three more stages before it can be approved, It first has to get past the House of Representatives, Senate and signed by President Joe Biden.

