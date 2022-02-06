Ninel Conde shows off her ‘sweetie’ in a fiery photo shoot; A goddess!

The famous Mexican actress and singer, Ninel Conde, turned her millions of followers on Instagram upside down by giving them some flirtatious photographs where she showed that she is a true sweetheart at 45 years of age, since the most beautiful grouper in the artistic medium exhibited her curves in a tiny red swimsuit.

Dressed in a two-piece beach outfit with metallic details and elegant straps on the sides that showed more than necessary, Ninel showed off her statuesque figure with a paradisiacal background while riding a yacht in Miami.

“Saturday vibes… How’s your weekend going. Let me know below,” she posted.

In the images, Ninel revealed her perfect marked abdomen and brought out her enormous attributes in an elegant top with an open closure up to the chest, causing the fury of her admirers.

Ninel’s admirers did not hesitate to adore their Goddess and left hundreds of comments, most of which were compliments to the actress for her “little gift” in these spicy postcards.

Ninel has captivated her followers with her latest photos, just a small taste of what you can find in her exclusive content account on OnlyFans.

WHO IS NINEL CONDE?

Ninel Conde is a famous Mexican actress who began her career in the mid-90’s, when she won the Señorita Estado de México contest, since she is originally from the city of Toluca.

She studied theater and corporal expression at the CEA and Teatro Emilia Carranza, in addition to taking acting and singing classes.

In his career he has worked in companies such as Televisa, TV Azteca and Univisión, standing out in the productions of Bajo un misma cara (1995); Light Clarita (1996); Catherine and Sebastian (1999); Forbidden kisses (1999); The lit torch (1996); The revenge (2000), Like in the movies (2001), Rebel (soap opera) (2004), Fire in the blood (2008), Sea of ​​love (2009), Because love rules (2012) and In the wild (2017 ).