No, you don’t have to reply to this message right now

There is an answer that I receive very repeatedly and that drives me crazy every time I read it: “Sorry I’m answering you so late”. My nerves are even more on edge when only hours have passed since my original message to that person. “No, I’m not sorry,” I tell him. It may sound borderline, but it is just the opposite: it is because there is nothing to excuse.

At what point have we accepted as normal that all messages have to be answered quickly? Maintaining the constant communication frenzy makes no sense: it is playing against our efficiency and our health.

Answers in less than 30 minutes

There are tools more associated with immediacy, such as WhatsApp, Teams or Slack, but email is not far behind.

The email management service Superhuman conducted a survey last October of more than 1,000 knowledge workers, half telecommute and the other half do not. 50% believed they had to respond to work emails in less than 30 minutes. The percentage increased if it was a colleague (56%) and even more so if it was a boss (67%).

Photo: Superman.

The figures became even more demanding when it came to chats: four out of five people believed that an answer had to be given to their superior in less than half an hour.

That is to say, many of us believe that, when a message comes in, the priority is to answer it. This belief is related to the fact that we assume that you need an immediate response. But is that true?

The urgency bias

A study published in November showed that when a communication is received, urgency is a matter of perspective.

The recipient of the email tended to overestimate how quickly non-urgent messages had to be responded to outside of business hours, increasing their stress levels. The person sending that communication had no idea that it was affecting him like this.

The researchers invite actively work against what they call “the email urgency bias”.

Responsibility towards others

An easy way to help the other is Explain the response expectation. Either in the subject, at the beginning of the message or in the body of the message. What you think can help the receiver the most.

In addition, to promote the right to digital disconnection, you can add this reference to your email signature: “My working hours may not be yours. Please do not feel obligated to respond to this email outside of your normal business hours.

Be explicit: say in the message when you need a response

In my workshops for leaders I never tire of teaching a simple tool that significantly improves well-being: the delayed sending of emails. You write when you want, the other receives at the time you set. Here are instructions on how to do it in Outlook, here in Gmail, here in Slack.

All these actions are even more important if you have people in charge. If you are a boss, they will help you show respect and digital empathy. How do you differentiate in your team what is urgent from what is not? Perhaps establishing a digital communication framework is the solution. In this other article I give more details on how to do it.

Opinion End the bombardment of messages at work and emails at 11pm sea ​​goat

don’t forget about yourself

The change must also begin with oneself. To mitigate that impulse to the immediate response, you have to re-educate yourself. The transformation is not easy, because we fight, among other things, against the dopamine that our brain secretes with messages and technological stimuli (and that makes us feel good).

Because, what can help the most is to make access to the source of the messages difficult, putting stones in the way. What the designers call ‘adding friction’ and which in this case is the practical application of ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

To help you not answer all the time, put stones in the digital path

How often can you go without checking mail or chat? So keep it closed during that time. Do what is called block checking. Do you constantly check Teams, Slack or WhatsApp chats? You can remove notifications or put limits on the time of use.

I have all the social networks and chats on my mobile silenced. Physically the apps are in a folder on the second screen of my phone. Also, I have it locked and turned around when I work. So I take longer to get to them when I feel the urge to review them. I not only apply this to the work environment, but also to the staff.

There is more and more talk about the importance of fulfilling our right to digital disconnection and the number of companies that take steps to respect it is slowly growing. At once, For me, the real key is that we learn, little by little, to have a healthy digital connection.

Follow all the news from the ‘Tecnosaludables’ blog and receive regular recommendations on how to have a healthier relationship with technology on the free Telegram channel: https://t.me/tecnosaludables