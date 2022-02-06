NY Posts Lowest Positivity Rate Since Ómicron Named Concerning Variant – NBC New York (47)

New York on Saturday recorded the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since Omicron was named as a variant of concern on Nov. 26, Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a statement Sunday.

On Saturday, the state infection rate was 3.5% and new hospitalizations for COVID-19 also decreased in all regions.

Today we’re seeing the lowest percent positivity since omicron was named a variant of concern: 3.52%! This is great news in our fight against the virus, but we need to stay vigilant. Mask up, get tested, and if you haven’t yet, get vaccinated and boosted. https://t.co/ufSRDUYI0b — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 6, 2022

“I am so proud of the work New Yorkers have done to fight this surge in cases over the winter,” Governor Hochul said. “Trends continue to look promising, but it’s important that we remain vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster ASAP, it’s our best weapon against this virus.”

In total 5,680 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, 558 were hospitalized and 68 died.

So far, 74.5% of New Yorkers have completed the entire vaccination series, and the governor insists that this is one of the tools to combat COVID.

VaccineUpdate: -95%+ of adult New Yorkers have at least one dose (CDC)

-87.9% of New Yorkers have at least one dose (CDC)

-74.5% of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series (CDC)

-42,088 doses administered in the last 24 hours

-22,642 boosters administered in last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/cXdj4Xemzx — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 6, 2022

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to New Yorkers who meet the age 5 or older requirement. Information on which sites require dating for children in the age group 5-11 years is available on this website. Individuals who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Visit the Parents and Guardians website for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources designed specifically for parents and guardians in this age group.