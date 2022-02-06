Of the Cuban Falcons in Japanese baseball















Havana.- LATER After a few weeks of uncertainty, the Softbank Falcons extended the contracts of three Cuban baseball stars: Liván Moinelo, Alfredo Despaigne and Yurisbel Gracial.

The signing of the left-hander from Pinar del Río was taken for granted, since he perfectly executes the task of pitching the eighth innings for the cast, that kind of usher that gives way to the closer. He signed a document for three more campaigns (2022-2024).

With the sluggers there were doubts, because their ages, the injuries suffered last season and a certain drop in performance opened up the possibility of ending very successful ties. Let’s just remember that his bats contributed to the club’s coronations in the Japan series between 2017 and 2020.

However, the team’s new strategy includes them for at least one more season, a tremendous opportunity to prove that their careers have not ended at such a high level.

HIT spoke with this trio of Caribbean “samurai” who have already traveled to the Land of the Rising Sun and have started their preseason in Fukuoka with a view to the 73rd campaign of Japanese professional baseball (NPB), to start in the month of March.

“Playing in Japan has been a wonderful experience that has allowed me to learn a little more about baseball technically and tactically. I am very grateful for this opportunity in the second strongest contest in the world, ”said Despaigne at the gates of his ninth season there.

“We had been champions for four years, but we lost in 2021. Baseball is like that. Now we have another excellent team and I hope that we will recover the title », he added exclusively for HIT before coining: «I am going to Japan to give everything, but I want to be here soon playing with Granma and supporting the Cuba team».

Gracial, for his part, acknowledged that “I feel very happy to be part of the Softbank Halcones again. I will give my best as always to try to recover the crown.

“Participating in the preparation from the beginning allows us to adapt to the climate and the team’s environment, seek optimal form and aspire to good results during the campaign,” said the man from Matanzas, at the gates of his fifth fight on Japanese soil.

Moinelo was also happy to return to the franchise and even more so with a three-year deal… «I plan to give my best, as I have done in the last five years. I just want to be healthy, the rest I’ll do, “he said.

On the possibility of sharing another year with Despaigne and Gracial, the fast Pinar del Rio indicated: «Very happy because we are together this season. We are already a family and it always affects that someone is left behind. I hope we have a good preparation and let what happened in 2021 be forgotten.”

To conclude, Moinelo affirmed that “in whatever role they give me, I will go to the box to do well.”

LABOR FOR LIFE IN JAPAN

Athlete pjs VB AC H 2B 3B HR EC K BB bird

Alfredo Despaigne 769 2689 381 706 111 3 170 505 620 362 .263

Yurisbel Gracial 263 952 139 286 41 two 52 148 207 64 .300





