Olimpia thrashed Honduras Progreso and started Pablo Lavallén’s era on the right foot

2022-02-05

Away from home, in the rain and with a new coach, but things continue to turn out the same in the Olympia: rout in new game of the National League. The Honduran four-time champion went to the city of Danlí, where he opened day 3 of the Closure before him Honduran Progress at the Marcelo Tinoco, which witnessed the Argentine’s debut on the merengue bench Pablo Lavallen who kicked off his era with Olimpia with a resounding 3-0 win.

The Lion He came from losing in his last match against marathon (1-0) disputed 13 days ago, so they were forced to win against the progressives, who were firm in the first half against the locals. The Honduras He was the one who made the first two shots, deflected (they failed to shoot directly in the game), because Olimpia could not overcome the wall imposed by the strategist Jhon Jario López until after half an hour of the game. Bad news in Olimpia: Jorge Álvarez injures his ankle and came off the bench just at minute 30 jerry bengston, after a long shot from Brayan Moya, missed a sung goal (34′) in a one-on-one against Andrés Salazar, who blocked the ball against the merengue striker’s blunder. That was the first shot in the match for the whites, who closed the first chapter stalking the rival goal.

The complement started the same, it was a rough game in danlibut the rain fell and the game sped up, so much so that moments after it started, the first goal of the match fell. Did Bryan Moya (58′), who, in his second game after returning to Olympia, sent it to save at the bottom of the nets. “La Bestia” made a self-pass against Ángel Barrios’ mark and upon entering the area he unleashed a right cross that ended up hitting the post to cross the goal line.

Moments later, the entrance of Michael Chirinos (by Jerry Bengston at 62′), who returned to play after seven months off due to injury and assisted, after a deflected cross, Diego Reyes, who had entered two minutes earlier, and in his first dangerous situation he sent it to save . He forehanded that with the water on the grass it was impossible to stop for Andres Salazar (73′).

The local bar began to burn gunpowder, which means another fine for Olimpia, and the game had to stop for two minutes after the view was clouded by smoke. This happened again before the end of the game. But before that, the Olympia sealed his win thanks to Eddie Hernandezwhich was assisted with a shot from field to field by Yustin Groveto shoot the rival goalkeeper with his left leg and nail the 3-0 in Danlí.