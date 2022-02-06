Olympic athletes unhappy with quarantine hotels

Beijing. Insufficient and poor quality food. Lack of equipment to train.

Some Olympians unlucky enough to test positive for coronavirus at the Beijing Olympics feel their quarantine conditions are making a bad situation even worse.

“My stomach hurts, I am very pale and I have big black circles under my eyes. I want this to end. I cry every day. I am very tired,” Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova complained on Instagram, from one of the so-called quarantine hotels in Beijing.

And none of those discomforts were related to symptoms of the coronavirus, but to food.

Vasnetsova posted a photo on Thursday of what had been her “breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days,” a tray with a very simple pasta, an orange sauce, a charred meat on the bone, a few potatoes and no vegetable garnish.

He added that he had survived on a few pieces of pasta, because it was “impossible” for him to eat the rest. “But today I ate all the fat they serve instead of the meat, because I was so hungry.”

He commented that he had lost weight.

“My bones are starting to show,” he wrote.

The quarantine hotels have sparked a series of criticisms from the athletes and their delegations, who are lobbying the organizers for improvements. There is also a lack of transparency only some athletes who test positive for COVID-19 are forced to quarantine in hotels to which their teams do not have access.

Meanwhile, some colleagues in similar situations can isolate themselves inside the Olympic village.

The rules for athletes who test positive say those without symptoms can go to a special hotel to isolate. Anyone who contracts COVID-19 with symptoms will go to a hospital.

In both cases, athletes will be unable to compete without first being discharged.

Delegations have begun to make their criticisms public.

Eric Frenzel, a three-time Olympic champion in the Nordic combined, tested positive. Shortly after, the head of the German delegation Dirk Schimmelpfennig criticized the “irrational” living conditions in the quarantine hotel.

Germany has demanded larger, more hygienic rooms, as well as more regular food deliveries, so that athletes who are eventually discharged will be fit to compete, Schimmelpfennig said in comments published by the FAZ newspaper.

Media pressure helped Belgian Kim Meylemans, pictured, be transferred from a quarantine hotel to an isolated room in the Olympic village. ( matthias schrader )

Pressure can work. Kim Meylemans, a Belgian competitor in the skeleton, was transferred from the quarantine hotel to an isolated room in the Olympic village, after she spoke tearfully on social media.

His main complaint was the lack of information. He was put into an ambulance and moved from one quarantine center to another on a day he thought he would be discharged.

Vasnetsova spent her time in quarantine doing some detective work. When the food was left outside his door, he glanced at the boxes left before the other rooms in the same corridor, whose doors had signs affixed to them identifying Distinguished Olympians from people working for the Games who tested positive, including delegation staff.

He concluded that the athletes were receiving worse food, and he underscored this by posting an image of the food that he took to his team doctor, who also tested positive and was staying two floors below. I received fresh fruit, salad and shrimp with broccoli.

“I honestly don’t understand the reason for this attitude towards us athletes,” he wrote.

Two days after her criticism, Vasnetsova is still in quarantine, but the situation is improving.

Sergei Averyanov, a spokesman for the Russian biathlon team, posted a picture of better food that would have been brought to Vasnetsova’s room, including salmon, cucumbers, sausage and yogurt. Very soon a stationary bike would be delivered to him.

Vasnetsova “is already smiling, and that’s the main thing,” she wrote.