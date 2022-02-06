Ómicron affects healthy children: Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The director of the Faculty of Medicine, pediatric pulmonologist Luis Carlos Hinojos, stated that most of the children who are being hospitalized for Covid-19 are previously healthy children, that is, they do not have underlying diseases or comorbidities such as obesity or diabetes. .

He added that this has been attributed worldwide to the clinical behavior of the variants that are emerging, in this case the Omicron, however he indicated that the child population is the age group with the fewest cases of hospitalizations and serious illnesses, with less than . 1 percent of the total for all ages.

He recalled that at the beginning of the pandemic the alpha variant was characterized by not causing infections in children, but later the Delta and more recently Ómicron show an increase, and the analysis that has been done so far does not indicate a previous disease as a risk factor. except for cancer.

“Although Covid-19 has occurred more and more in children, most have mild symptoms; now we’ve seen more because more kids are getting sick, but by baseline we still see less than .1 percent make it to ICU or critical condition, which is still good news,” he explained.

He added that something that continues to occur in children is inflammation of the upper respiratory tract, such as pharyngitis, “and something that we have been seeing at the republic level is the presence of laryngotrachitis as an effect of Covid.”

He explained that this disease is what is commonly known as “seal cough”, however he explained that it occurs at a mild level.

“We are not seeing a relationship with comorbidities, although logically we would think that it will be worse for children with obesity or diabetes, but in the studies that have been carried out, a relationship has not been as direct as with the cases of adults who it has been directly related to comorbidities,” he added.

He added that the children who come to present serious symptoms due to Covid-19 are those who suffer from some type of cancer or have an immunological condition that compromises their immunity, not those who even have asthma or allergies.

He warned that even children without diseases can be infected, “most do not have a basic pathology,” he pointed out.