Ómicron survives longer on skin and surfaces than previous strains

the variant omicron can survive longer on plastic surfaces and on skin than previous strains, according to research led by Japanese scientists.

The study was conducted by a team from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine and found that the variants survived much longer than the original strain, after performing various laboratory tests.

In that study, the researchers also concluded that omicron has high “environmental stability,” which, in addition to its ability to remain infective, could have helped it replace Delta as the dominant variant and spread more rapidly.

In the research, the differences in the environmental stability of the virus between the Wuhan strain and all variants of concern. Thus, it was determined that on plastic surfaces and on skin, the alpha, beta, delta and omicron variants showed a twice higher survival rate than the wild-type strain and that, in addition, they maintained infectivity for more than sixteen hours on the surface of the skin.

In the case of the plastic surface, the times of survival of the natural strain, and of the alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron variants, were 56.0; 191.3; 156.6; 59.3; 114.0 and 193.5 hours, respectively.

In the human skin surface, survival times were 8.6; 19.6; 19.1; 11.0; 16.8 and 21.1 hours, respectively.

These data show that the alpha, beta, delta and omicron variants are the ones that seem to have more survival time compared with the Wuhan strain, and the variant omicron is the one with the longest survival time.

On the skin surface, all variants were completely inactivated within fifteen seconds of exposure. exposure to hand sanitizers alcohol-based. Therefore, the researchers recommend that the population continue with current hand hygiene practices, using disinfectants, as proposed by the World Health Organization.

