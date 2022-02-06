Orlando Cruzata answers those who denigrated artists for refusing to sing at the San Remo

Cuban audiovisual producer Orlando Cruzata called on the Cuban government and its press to avoid falling into low grudges against international artists who refused to sing at the San Remo Festival this week.

The creator of the Lucas asked to have class and above all to be consistent: “now that some musicians have denied the invitation they had already accepted to the San Remo Cuba Festival. Stop, don’t get carried away by that shorty that we carry inside. If you invited them, it was for something, you will know the merits you saw for that invitation”.

In a publication on Social Networks where he received several comments of support, Cruzata also said “if they, by all rights, do not want to come, do not take away the reasons why you invited them. Do not remind them that years ago they did not achieve a great success with the public, that they are second or third line, because before, when you invited them, they were just that. There is no reason to remind them that they were in Cuba a few years ago and it was the same Cuba. Error, it is not the same Cuba at all. It is possible that they, if they were the same people, but you were not interested at the time”.

To seal the theme, he added “it doesn’t matter that times run like lost ends of a rope. And we humans rebound to their rhythm. The class is not lost, unless it is made of cardboard”.

The director’s statements appear after the main artists who would attend the San Remo Music Awards Cuba (SRMA) turned their backs on the event organized by Lis Cuesta, the first lady on the island, the press at the service of the Cuban regime changed its speech to attack on the musicians.

Official media and programs, including Con filo and Chapeando Bajito, tried to discredit the Spaniards Álex Ubago, Andy and Lucas and the Mexican Kalimba, suggesting that they sought fame by refusing to sing in the largest of the Antilles.

The reporter Bárbara Betancourt on Radio Rebelde, from the Podcast Chapeando Bajito said that the Spanish artists were “almost unknown”.

With edge, he showed the singers as “intimidated” by the boycott on social networks against the San Remo Music Awards Cuba (SRMA), with the date of celebrations from April 5 to 10 in Havana.

The Havana regime, through its official press, launched darts in recent days at the Cubans who promoted the boycott, calling them “terrorists of culture.”

Journalist José Raúl Gallego described the counterattack of the Cuban ruling party as unethical. The reporter compared two official publications from different dates about the San Remo Festival and called those who defend the Cuban regime for hire “hypocrites.”

Gallego warned that the regime’s press lacks ethics because at first they highlighted the work of artist Álex Ubago, showing him as “deserving of various awards throughout his artistic career with more than three million records sold in the world” and now They have branded him unknown.

