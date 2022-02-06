Paco Villa was trolled for a publication referring to America

Midtime Editorial

A tweet without intent and in which Paco Villa only pointed out that América was beaten 3-0 by Atlético de San Luis detonated a intense trolling against him, with fans who mentioned that they were going to scold him for that comment.

Still with the fresh memory of the apology he offered to the Eagles board after mentioning that “it didn’t work”, Villa, who recently reappeared on the networks after his positive for covid-19, wrote “America loses 3-0 at 60 ‘ with the only team that had not scored a goal in the tournament“, which gave rise to multiple ironic comments.

These publications noted, among other things, “Calm down Paco, your tweet is very aggressive”, “they get mad that you tell them the truth, “I imagine you smiling from your chair” or “You’re going to be without a job”this time without a response from the communicator, who is usually very close to his followers.

Waters that tomorrow will make you apologize – Charly Castillo (@koyel10) February 6, 2022

They talk to you about human resources, Paco. — Or Puma King ???????? (@Pumajestad) February 6, 2022

What did Paco Villa say?

In one of his participations in the program line of 4which is focused on the Hispanic market in the United States, Villa launched a strong criticism of Santiago Bañosto whom he pointed out that he had not closed the far right that Santiago Solari asked for, convinced that “not working” in your post.

Faced with such criticism, a few hours later, he published a message in which he apologized for what he said, like Enrique “el Perro” Bermúdez and Jesús Bracamontes, who also pointed out the failures of the directive.