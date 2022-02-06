Parrot steals a GoPro and captures images of New Zealand

A New Zealand kleptomaniac parrot provided stunning views of the landscape after taking a GoPro camera with its beak to a group of hikers.

The Verheul family told a local news program that they were walking in a geographic region of New Zealand known as Fiordland, when a keaa species of large parrot known to be very curious.

They placed the camera to capture how these birds, known for stealing objects from unsuspecting tourists, entertained themselves by seeing what to take with their beak.

kleptomaniac parrot

Suddenly, a parrot with mischievous claws landed on a railing, grabbed a GoPro and swooped down the hillside, capturing stunning images of the area.

“We just followed the sound there, we could see them hanging in a tree, obviously they heard us coming and they ditched the GoPro.”Alex Verheul said.

“My son decided to go check out the rocks where it looked like a good place for a bird to perch, and he just sat there, still filming.”he added.

We recommend METADATA, RPP’s technology podcast. News, analysis, reviews, recommendations and everything you need to know about the technological world. To hear it better, #StayHome.