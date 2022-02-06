Payment of the Sales Tax for the retail sale of agricultural products is established › Cuba › Granma

The application of a tax on retail sales with a tax rate to natural and legal persons who market agricultural products in a retail manner, was approved and made public through Resolution 16/2022 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, included in the Official Gazette of the Republic.

According to the document, the Ministry of Finance and Prices is empowered to establish this measure when economic and social circumstances in its opinion so advise.

As established, the Retail Sales Tax is now applied at a tax rate of 10% to those who sell agricultural products at retail in agricultural markets, at points of sale belonging to credit and service cooperatives, agricultural production cooperatives or other forms of production, including individual producers, in fairs or other expressly authorized events and in retail units authorized to acquire and market agricultural products.

Likewise, it is established that those who commercialize agricultural products in a retail way, where the Provincial Councils or the Municipal Administration set maximum prices or the products are commercialized with centralized prices, pay the Sales Tax, with a bonus in their payment, consisting of the application of a tax rate of five percent (5%).

Natural and legal persons who attend as vendors the state agricultural markets administratively subordinate to the Ministry of Agriculture, for Sales Tax, pay daily in said markets, directly, to the entity that operates the facilities in which they operate. make their sales, the amount resulting from applying the corresponding tax rates to the total sales recorded in the daily Sworn Statement established for this purpose, as established in the First and Second sections of this Resolution.

The entity that operates the facilities of the Agricultural Market deducts from the total amount collected each day for tax, one percent (1%) of said amount, as a commission for the management of collections carried out.

Natural and legal persons who, in a permanent and stable manner, attend agricultural markets administratively subordinate to the Ministry of Domestic Trade as vendors and sell their products in a delimited area within these, pay the Sales Tax, within the term and with the formalities provided for in the provisions approved in this regard for these markets.

Points of sale belonging to credit and service cooperatives, agricultural production cooperatives or other forms of production, including individual producers, apply the tax rates provided for in sections One and Two of this Resolution, as appropriate, to total sales. consigned in the Sworn Declaration that they fill out daily, and pay the Sales Tax, ten-yearly, to the entities of the Agriculture or AZCUBA system that administer the market to which they are linked, or directly in the bank offices of their fiscal domicile , as appropriate, upon presentation of a Sworn Declaration of said sales.

The entities of the Agriculture or AZCUBA system that manage the facilities of the agricultural markets and the entities in charge of the organization and control of the fairs or events established in the preceding section, deposit the amount of the tax contracted with the Treasury. this Resolution, daily, in the bank offices or other offices authorized for this purpose, of the municipality where said markets or entities are located, by paragraph 011302 “Agricultural Market”, of the current Classifier of Financial Resources of the State Budget.

The retail units authorized to purchase and market agricultural products, certified by the competent authority determined by the Ministries of Agriculture and Internal Trade, as appropriate, pay the tax upon presentation of the Sworn Declaration, monthly, within the first fifteen working days of the month following the corresponding payment, in the bank offices or others authorized for the purpose of the municipality where they reside; entering it to the Treasury by the paragraph established in the preceding section.

The retail sale of regulated agricultural products destined for medical diets, whose prices are established by this Ministry, is exempt from the payment of Sales Tax.