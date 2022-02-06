PayPal | How to create an account | Send money | Send | Receive | Smartphones | Cell phones | trick | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you need to make a transfer or a payment through PayPal ? Don’t really know how to create an account? There are many people who are buying online in recent months. This method has become so popular that there are also virtual cards.

Is it totally safe? The website, like the application, has a secure connection and protects the data of all its users. If you want to pay for a product and have been asked to do so by PayPal Don’t worry, you just have to follow these steps.

HOW TO CREATE A PAYPAL ACCOUNT FOR SECURE PAYMENTS

The first thing will be to enter either the application or the Paypal website using this link .

. Click on the button that says “Open an account”.

Now you must choose the gender, your interests and the amount that the product costs.

In case you want to ignore that first screen, you can do it.

Remember to have all the documents at hand to make it easier. (Photo: MAG)

Then you must enter your data such as email, number with country code, full names as they appear on your ID or passport, password.

When you have done it, you will be redirected to the Paypal page.

Now you only have to enter Portfolio.

There is a button there that says: “Associate card”.

When you complete all the steps you can associate your credit or debit card for payments. (Photo: MAG)