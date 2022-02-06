Prince Charles celebrated his mother’s blessing for Camila to be the future “queen consort”

Prince Charles REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/Pool

prince charles thanked on Sunday to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, for publicly expressing the desire that his wife Camila become queen consort when he is kingwithin the framework of the ceremonies of the 70th anniversary of the accession of the monarch to the British throne.

The remarks – a boon that will likely eliminate the need for any discussion of future titles – follows an earlier time when Camilla was squandered by the tabloid press for Charles’ breakup of his marriage to his first wife, Princess Diana.

The queen, 95, had made her thoughts known on Saturday, saying it was her “sincere wish” that when the day came, Camila would be known as queen consort.

Charles made the comments on Sunday, as he led tributes to the 95-year-old monarch as she surpassed a milestone never reached before by her predecessors.

“We are deeply aware of the honor that my mother’s wish represents”Carlos said in a statement. “While we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my dear wife has been my own steadfast support at all times.”.

Carlos and Camila, longtime lovers, married in 2005, allowing her to gradually assume a more prominent role. With the current title of Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla is now a popular member of the family and appears regularly at official events, alongside Charles and the Queen.

The statement on the future of the monarchy comes as the country celebrates the reign of the last 70 years.

Charles was joined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, politicians, churches and members of the public in praising the Queen for her dedication to public service.

“This unprecedented Platinum Jubilee year gives us the opportunity to all come together to celebrate the Queen’s service, by whose example we will continue to guide us for years to come”Carlos said.

The country will hold national events in June.

BIG CHANGES

During her seven decades on the throne, the queen has overseen enormous social, economic and political change, including the end of the British Empire.

Elizabeth became Queen of Great Britain and more than a dozen other kingdoms, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, on the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952, while in Kenya on an international tour.

The news was communicated to her by her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at the age of 99 after more than 70 years at her side.

Isabel said Saturday that she wanted to renew the promise she had made in 1947, when she turned 21, that her life would be one of devotion to the country.

Prime Minister Johnson said he was paying tribute to his many years of service and “looked forward to coming together as a country to celebrate his historic reign in the summer.”

