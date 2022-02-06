Rayan rescue operation ‘well advanced’, albeit difficult

Civil defense workers and local authorities try to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole near the town of Bab Berred, near Chefchaouen, on Friday, February 4, 2022 in Ighran. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

The 5-year-old boy Rayan was rescued dead after spending five days at the bottom of a 32-meter well, according to a statement from the Cabinet of the Royal House of Morocco.

The statement, collected by the official MAP agency, was published immediately after the end of the rescue operation tonight, which lasted five days and after removing the child from the drilled hole.

King Mohamed VI had a telephone conversation with Rayan’s parents to offer condolences, the note said, adding that the monarch was closely following the “tragic incident” and instructed all authorities to take all necessary measures to save to the little one

Mohamed VI “expressed his sincere condolences to the family in this painful incident,” the note said, adding that “maximum efforts” were made to save Rayan’s life.

The note noted that the king thanked the efforts of the authorities and public forces, civil society and the “strong” and “broad” solidarity expressed to the relatives of the child.

The case of the boy Rayan kept Morocco and the whole world on edge for the past five days.

Rayan fell last Tuesday into a well 32 meters deep and 45 centimeters wide. Twitter screenshot

This story was originally published on February 5, 2022 9:32 a.m.