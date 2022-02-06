Ready the complete team in La Noria with all the reinforcements

After hard work in the pass market and long trips from South America, Cruz Azul can boast that it finally has its entire team in La Noria, With which John Reynoso will seek to embroider the tenth star to the shield and win the seventh trophy in the Concacaf Champions League.

And it is that in addition to the selected who returned after their participation in the last FIFA Date, Machine began to receive its footballers little by little in The Ferris Wheel and this saturday the cement strategist You will already be able to count on all your players, after the last reinforcements were also already reporting.

Check the Cruz Azul news today, Saturday, February 5:

La Fiera will receive the Blues next Monday and the refereeing body was defined for the last duel of Day 5 of Clausura 2022. For this appointment the refereeing body will be in charge of the central Víctor Caceres and the flag-bearers Marco Antonio Bisguera and Enedina Caudillo, while the fourth referee will be Louis Adrian Vielmas.

Luis Abram was the first of the last three reinforcements to arrive in Mexico City and also the first report in La Noria; so he boasted this friday Blue Cross from his social networks, where he shared a postcard from Peruvian center back on his first day of work with the rest of the team, so hopes grow to see it record his first minutes as a cement worker next Monday against León.

Another of the great news for Cruz Azul is that finally his first reinforcement, Christian Tabó, was already able to train at La Noria with the rest of the team, after He has not yet been able to debut with the light blue shirt in the Clausura 2022 Tournamentafter resentful of his discomfort in the left leg, however, its diagnosis is still reserved, because despite the fact that could enter again in the call for the matchday 4 duelJuan Reynoso could decide not to risk it and postpone his presentation for next saturday Aztec stadium.

The ‘bomb’ signing of Cruz Azul finally set foot on Mexican territory and he was already able to carry the shield with the nine stars on his chest, because this Friday afternoon Ángel Romero arrived in Mexico City and immediately met at The Ferris Wheel to sign his contract that binds him to the cement team.

In a match full of intensity and controversy, Cruz Azul gave glimpses that for the first time in the history of the Liga MX Femenil it could beat Club América, after starting winning the match corresponding to Day 6 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, from field 3 of La Noria, however, a non-existent penalty conditioned the course of the match and ended with a defeat for the cement companies.

The cement fans surrendered to the cement presidenthe has done it since the first signings were made, and he does it again today, in his daywhen he celebrates his 75th birthday and sails with an idol flag, earning all the respect and recognition of the followers, who sent funny messages of thanks to Alvaro Davila.

Officially, the transfer market in Liga MX ended on February 1, however, this Friday the mexican soccer with the news that it was approved a kind of ‘extension’ to be able to register more players, Thus, in the last few hours, the Futbol de Estufa turned on again around La Maquina, as the fans were excited about one more arrival: that of Jurgen Damm.