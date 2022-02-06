Review at the Camp Nou! Barcelona puts the third and has fun with Atlético

2022-02-06

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Barcelona vs Atlético – 45+1′: THE FIRST HALF IS OVER! Barcelona consumes its best 45 minutes under Xavi’s command and goes into halftime winning 3-1 in a football review. Alba, Gavi and Araújo scored for the locals, Carrasco started for Atleti. Four. Five’: A minute discount is added at the Camp Nou.

42′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR BARCELONA! THE CALM ONE HAS ARRIVED! Ronald Araújo takes advantage of a rebound after a free kick where Piqué finished off and shoots Oblak to make it 3-1. Review at the Camp Nou.

40′: It is Barcelona’s best game in the Xavi era. A lot of creativity and game creation from both sides. Adama Traoré is a constant danger and is marveling at the Camp Nou. 36′: UFFFFFFF! Atlético close to tying it. Corner played short, Lemar crosses the area and Sávic heads a ball that kisses the right post. A lot of difference on the field, little on the scoreboard, something that Xavi’s men have to change.

33′: Alves assisted Ferran Torres who sent the ball flying into the stands. However, the action, if it had been a goal, would not have counted as it was out of place. 30′: What a show between Traore and Dani Alves. Vrsalkjko suffers from the right wing with the new Blaugrana additions. 27′: What did they feed Adama Traore? Unstoppable Spanish from the right wing. It seems that he has been playing for Barcelona for years and it is hardly his first game. 23′: Joao Felix misses a clear opportunity for Atlético. He finished off alone and very loosely from the right sector at the hands of Ter Stegen.

20′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF BARCELONA! GAVI DID IT FROM THE AIRWAY! Great assistance from Adama Traore from the flank who served a small gift to the Spanish youth squad who finished off with a header to beat Oblak and complete the comeback. 2-1- 18′: Yanick Carrasco was about to convert his brace, his shot went over the Blaugrana crossbar.

fifteen’: Tempers flare at the Camp Nou. Barcelona rises to the attack and stalks Atlético who are looking to go on the counterattack.

9′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM BARCA! GOLAZAZAZAZOOOOOOOOO! JORDI ALBA’S ANTHOLOGY VOLLEY TOWARDS THE SQUAD AND THERE IS A 1-1 TIE AT THE CAMP NOU.

7′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF ATLÉTICO! Mattress player and in the first of the visitor, Yanick Carrasco sent it to save. An excellent pass from Koke to Suárez in the middle of the field, who assisted a perfect ball to the Belgian who crossed it for 0-1.

4′: Barça is already encouraged. Adama starts it from the sideline towards Pedri who gives in to Ferran Torres in the area who, on a half turn, shot near the right post. First shot of the match. two’: Adama Traore starts to get into mischief. First ball touched, first foul caused. GET THE PARTY STARTED! Barcelona and Atlético are already facing each other for matchday 23 in an electrifying game. 9:12AM: The squads jump onto the Camp Nou pitch. The great match for the Spanish league is coming soon.

Xavi plays it without ‘9’ against Atlético and makes his debut adama Traore. aubameyang, last winter signing, is on the bench. LINEUPS: Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araújo, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Frenkie De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Gavi.

Athletic: Oblak; Vrsalkjko, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Carrasco, DePaul, Koke, Lemar; Felix, Suarez.

From the Camp Nou, the Barcelona will host the vibrant match against Atlético de Madrid for matchday 23 of the Spanish league.