Robert Kraft furious with Brady after his retirement announcement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL as a player earlier this week. Aside from the gravity of the announcement itself, considerable attention was paid to the omission of any reference to Brady’s career with the New England Patriots.

While Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have since posted tributes to Brady, and the future Hall of Famer returned the favor in response to those posts, it’s hard to imagine that the initial lack of mentions did not catch the attention of important people in Foxborough.

Former Patriots player says Robert Kraft had a tantrum

A former Patriots player and now an NBC Sports studio analyst, Ted Johnson, said the team owner was visibly upset by Brady’s rejection of the organization.

Johnson has been known to deliver some over the top shots like last year when he suggested that rookie quarterback Mac Jones “shut up” after trying to show some leadership off the bench.

Was Johnson exaggerating Kraft’s reaction? It’s possible, but barring some type of deal yet to be announced, Brady ignoring Belichick, Kraft and even Josh McDaniels was telling. Brady’s situation with the Patriots doesn’t have a one-on-one comparison, but the closest ones are probably the departure of Brett Favre from the Green Bay Packers, the departure of Peyton Manning from the Indianapolis Colts and Joe Montana from the San Francisco 49ers.

Favre was extremely bitter towards the Packers when he left. Manning said a tearful goodbye before signing with the Denver Broncos and winning a Super Bowl with his second team as Brady, and Montana had some trouble with the Niners when he left for the Kansas City Chiefs, though San Francisco tried to keep him before he left. the legendary quarterback decided to honor a commitment to KC.

Neither of those situations is exactly Brady’s, but any time there’s been such a long relationship with a quarterback that he’s not exactly ready to move on without a push or a feeling of being unwanted, there’s going to be some level of discord. .

Some dispute Johnson’s account of Kraft’s reaction

Another person with knowledge and sources close to the organization disagrees with Johnson’s breakdown of Kraft’s reaction to being left out of Brady’s retirement job.

Greg Hill of WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show had this to say on a recent episode of his daily show.

“I like Ted Johnson,” Hill said. “Ted Johnson used to be a frequent guest on the old show. But to suggest that Robert Kraft had a tantrum yesterday would go against any information that he may have shared with me yesterday,” Hill said.

Clearly, Hill received different information regarding Kraft’s reaction.

“So you don’t believe him?” co-host Jermaine Wiggins asks Hill.

“No. No, i do not do it. I don’t believe him,” Hill said. “I have to be careful what I say, but I was told that those in the organization at the highest levels thought it was strange, I’ll paraphrase, they thought it was strange that Tom Brady didn’t mention the Patriots or Robert Kraft or Bill Belichick or fans, but that the relationship remains good between Tom Brady and the Krafts. So I didn’t hear anything like that about a tantrum.”

Unless we were present when Kraft and/or Belichick got the news about Brady’s retirement, we can’t be sure of their reaction. That said, Hill’s account sounds more feasible. While Kraft has said that Brady is like a son to him, it seems far-fetched for the 80-year-old to throw a “tantrum” over something so insignificant.

I wouldn’t expect any of this to get in the way of what looks to be a huge Brady celebration at some point during the 2022 season.

